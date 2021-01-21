Kings XI Punjab: Full list of retained and released players

Kings XI Punjab IPL 2021 retained and released players: Kings XI Punjab released Glenn Maxwell for the 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held between April and June. Also released by KXIP were West Indies all-rounder Sheldon Cottrell, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham, who underwent a surgery recently to treat an injured finger.

Kings XI Punjab saw an exponential rise from Rs 16.5 crore to Rs 53.2 crore

List of players retained– KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

“The plan was to retain the core” – Head Coach @anilkumble1074 on the players retained, released and more… 🗣#IPL2021 #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/1dGj79pum9 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 20, 2021

List of players released- Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.