IPL KXIP Team 2020 Players List: Kings XI Punjab complete players list, squad

Kings XI Punjab complete players list. (Source: File Photo) Kings XI Punjab complete players list. (Source: File Photo)

IPL KXIP Team 2020 Players List: With Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer in their coaching team, Kings XI Punjab is the richest franchise in this auction at Kolkata on Thursday. They have Rs 42.7 crore in their pocket and since Kumble is a shrewd cricketing brain, he has the biggest purse among other teams to play with as KXIP look for a skipper and other foreign players.

KXIP announced KL Rahul as their captain on Thursday. The franchise was ready to splurge big in the auction as they got Glenn Maxwell for Rs 10.75 crore, the second-most expensive player of the season. Maxwell did not play in the previous season.

KXIP also went big in order to rope in an overseas pacer. West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell will play for Rs 8.5 crore this season. They also invested in uncapped Ravi Bishnoi getting him for 10 times his base price. Under-19 World Cup 2018 winning member Ishan Porel also found a spot in the side for his base price.

Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham will bolster KXIP’s middle order. Neesham was sold for his base price. Kumble engaged in a bidding war for English bowling all-rounder Chris Jordan, getting him for Rs 3 crore. Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Dhillon and Prabhsimran Singh also made the cut as KXIP completed their squad.

Players released before the auction: David Miller, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Agnivesh Ayachi, Moises Henriques, Prabsimran Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy.

KXIP current squad:

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell (Rs. 8.5 crore), Ishan Porel (Rs. 20 lakh), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs. 2 crore), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande.

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 10.75 crore), James Neesham (Rs. 50 lakh), Chris Jordan (Rs. 3 crore), Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda (Rs. 50 lakh), Tajinder Singh Dhillon (Rs. 20 lakh).

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh (Rs. 55 lakh).

The squad will be updated as the auction proceeds

READ:

IPL MI Team 2020 Players List: Mumbai Indians complete players list, squad

IPL DC Team 2020 Players List: Delhi Capitals complete players list, squad

IPL RR Team 2020 Players List: Rajasthan Royals complete players list, squad

IPL RCB Team 2020 Players List: Royal Challengers Bangalore complete players list, squad

IPL CSK Team 2020 Players List: Chennai Super Kings complete players list, squad

IPL KKR Team 2020 Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders complete players list, squad

IPL SRH Team 2020 Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad complete players list, squad

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd