Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians after 2 Super Overs

Mayank Agarwal celebrates the winning runs in the second Super Over. (BCCI/IPL)

One Super Over was not enough to separate the two sides. In the first one, Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets for Mumbai Indians and conceded just five runs. Mohammed Shami matched the effort to ensure Kings XI Punjab stayed alive.

Players involved in the first Super Over couldn’t take part in the second. KXIP knocked off their victory target of 12 easily with Chris Gayle hitting Trent Boult for a six first ball and Mayank Agarwal sealing the deal with two boundaries.

Sublime Rahul

In the regulation chase, Agarwal departed early. Nicholas Pooran was done in by a Bumrah bouncer at a crucial moment. But KL Rahul’s sublime 55-ball 77 kept KXIP in the game. And although the excellent Bumrah cleaned up Rahul with a 149kph yorker, the latter had done just enough to keep his team in the contest.

MI’s heavy metal finish

Earlier, Mumbai Indians made an opportunity out of the loss of early wickets. Their undercooked lower-middle order, Kieron Pollard to be precise, got some batting minutes. The team’s top and middle order have been doing the job all this while.

Pollard got 12 balls and scored 34 not out, hitting four sixes. Nathan Coulter-Nile, in his second match of the tournament, remained unbeaten on 24 off 12 deliveries. Together they added 57 runs for the seventh wicket without being separated, as MI’s heavy metal finish undid the good work of the KXIP bowlers upfront. Fifty-four runs in the last three overs took the defending champions to 176/6, a score matched by KXIP to bring the Super Over.

