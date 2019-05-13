IPL 2019: Kieron Pollard fined 25 per cent of match fee for Code of Conduct breach

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during the IPL 2019 final match against Chennai Super Kings. Hours after the match, a statement was released by the IPL, which stated that the Windies cricketer has been charged with Code of Conduct breach. It also stated that 25 per cent of his match fee will be charged as fine for showing dissent at an umpire decision.

The incident happened in the final over of the Mumbai innings. Pollard, who scored an unbeaten 41 off 25 balls, was irked when umpire Nitin Menon didn’t signal a delivery by Dwayne Bravo as wide. Upset with the umpire’s call, Pollard in the very next delivery took strike away from the stumps almost close to the ‘wide-line’ before shuffling towards the stumps as the bowler ran in.

The incident led to a brief halt in the match as both the on-field umpires Menon and Ian Gould went and spoke to the cricketer who then went to his normal stance and completed the innings.

Pollard was charged under Level 1 offence 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and he accepted the sanction.

Advertising

As per IPL guidelines for Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai unit went on to clinch their fourth IPL title as they defeated Chennai by 1 run in a thrilling finale. Batting first, Pollard’s quick knock of 41 runs, which included three fours and an equal number of sixes, helped Mumbai post 149/8 on the board.

In response, Chennai got off to a decent start as the opening pair of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis added 33 for the first wicket. However, after Du Plessis was removed by Krunal Pandya in the final ball of the fourth over, Watson kept going but was unable to find support from the other end. The Aussie cricketer scored 80 from 59 balls before getting run-out in the final over of the match.