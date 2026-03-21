In Kevin Pietersen’s all-time IPL XI, no Rohit Sharma, but Virat Kohli and ‘non-negotiable’ Dhoni find spots

Former England cricketer has left out Rohit Sharma but picked Virat Kohli in his Dream IPL XI. For the other opener’s slot in his all-time IPL XI from the past 18 seasons of the Indian Premier League, Pietersen picked West Indies dasher Chris Gayle.

For the opening slots, England cricketer Jos Buttler gave Pietersen an option between Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, David Warner and Rohit Sharma.

Of these, he picked Gayle and Kohli.

Then, he needed to pick three middle order players out of AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Glen Maxwell, Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh, Keiron Pollard.

At this Pietersen immediately said: “Raina for sure.” He also picked De Villiers. He said that he would come back to the final name later on.