scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Kane Williamson set to miss remainder of IPL 2022

Kane Williamson and his wife are expecting their second child.

By: Sports Desk |
May 18, 2022 11:45:38 am
Kane WilliamsonThe Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson has just one fifty to show this season. (IPL | PTI)

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson will be leaving the bio-bubble and travelling to New Zealand for the birth of his child. This means that he will be missing the final match of Hyderabad’s campaign in IPL 2022.

“Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here’s everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness,” SRH wrote on Twitter.

Williamson and his wife are expecting their second child.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Andrew Symonds, Andrew Symonds dead, Andrew Symonds no more, Andrew Symonds dies, Andrew Symonds career, Andrew Symonds batting
Andrew Symonds dies: Big-hitting cricket star’s moments in pics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 18: Latest News