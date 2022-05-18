Kane Williamson set to miss remainder of IPL 2022

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson will be leaving the bio-bubble and travelling to New Zealand for the birth of his child. This means that he will be missing the final match of Hyderabad’s campaign in IPL 2022.

“Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here’s everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness,” SRH wrote on Twitter.

Williamson and his wife are expecting their second child.