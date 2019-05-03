Kagiso Rabada ruled out of remainder of IPL, South Africa call pacer back

Delhi Capitals on Friday announced that Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2019 season as he returns to South Africa ahead of ICC World Cup 2019.

The current Purple Cap holder has been advised to return by Cricket South Africa as a precautionary measure ahead of the ICC World Cup. The 23-year old had missed the last match against Chennai Super Kings due to stiff back and his unavailability is a severe blow to DC, who are striving to win their maiden IPL title.

Rabada, who took 25 wickets in the 12 matches that he played this season, spoke about the ‘tremendous’ IPL season. “It is indeed very hard for me to leave the Delhi Capitals at this stage of the tournament,” he said.

“But with the World Cup just a month away, a collective decision has been made for me in this regard. It’s been a tremendous season for me with the Delhi Capitals, both on and off the field, and I truly believe that our team can win the trophy.”

Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach Ricky Ponting said, “It’s unfortunate that Rabada is having to leave us at this stage of the tournament. But I have full confidence in our team, and I’m sure each and every member of this unit will step up to the occasion.”

Delhi Capitals have qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2019, and play Rajasthan Royals in their last league game of the season on Saturday, May 4, at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.