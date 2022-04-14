Kagiso Rabada on song: Watch PBKS pacer ace Morkel’s ‘singing challenge’

Amidst the ongoing IPL 2022, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada gave a glimpse of his off-the-field talent when he sang a couple of verses from Bill Withers’ – Ain’t No Sunshine.

Rabada, whose services was acquired by Punjab Kings for a whopping amount of Rs 9.25 crore, won the purple cap in IPL 2020 when he scalped 30 wickets in 17 matches.

The 26-year-old is the most experienced pace bowler for PBKS and he duly produced a match-winning performance for his franchise on Wednesday as Punjab beat Mumbai by 12 runs.

He first took out Rohit Sharma with the new ball, tucking him with a back-of-length kicker into his body, and then returned for a very special 19th over. Suryakumar Yadav on strike with 28 runs needed, and Rabada yielded a four-first ball. But he recovered and removed Yadav off his fourth ball with a low dipping full toss that was hit straight to long-on.

As ever, Rabada was fairly impassive, while Odean Smith, who took the catch, flung the ball down with great emotion. Perhaps, he was relieved that he didn’t have to bowl to Yadav in the final over. The last time he bowled the last over, Rahul Tewatia happened. Though Unadkat did slam a six-first ball, Smith held his nerves to remove him to push Mumbai Indians to their fifth successive loss.

Punjab has six points and jumped to No. 3 in the table on better net run rate while Mumbai is still looking for its first points.