Jofra Archer to miss entire IPL 2021 season

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer will sit out of the entire edition of IPL 2021, the England cricket board has confirmed.

“Archer returned to bowling this week with higher intensity, and the ECB and Sussex medical teams will continue to monitor his progress. Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex,” ECB said in an official press release.

“It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free. The ECB will confirm which matches he is expected to play in due course,” it said.

Archer had returned home midway from the tour of India to get treated for a worsening elbow injury. It was later revealed that he had suffered a cut on his right hand’s middle finger in January prior to the tour of India.

Given the timeline set by ECB for Archer’s return, he is set to miss the entire IPL season and can hope to play in the County Championship in mid-May.