Jasprit Bumrah takes maiden IPL fifer against Kolkata Knight Riders

Jasprit Bumrah roared back to form against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday as he broke the Knights’ backs with five wickets at the cost of just 10 runs.

Before this, Bumrah had taken only 5 wickets from 10 matches and in one match here, he equalled the tally.

His wife Sanjana Ganesan, who was there in the stands, tweeted out, “Holy moly! My husband is fire.”

Ravi Shastri tweeted,” Daddy showing who is the boss. Hope the young boys are watching. Class is permanent .”

In the match, KKR openers Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (25 off 24 balls) added 60 runs in just 5.4 overs after they were put into bat their team failed to capitalise on that promising start.

Nitish Rana blazed his way to a 26-ball 43, with three boundaries and four sixes, but it was Bumrah (5/10), who took five wickets in two overs, to put the brakes on KKR, who suffered a middle-order collapse.

In the 15th over, Bumrah removed Andre Russell (9) and Rana and then clinched three wickets — Sheldon Jackson (5), Pat Cummins (0) and Sunil Narine (0), in the 18th over, a maiden, to bring MI back into the game.