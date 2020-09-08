Watch: Jasprit Bumrah imitates six different bowling actions during MI nets

Mumbai Indians seamer Jasprit Bumrah during nets. (Source: Mumbai Indians)

The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise are sweating it out in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), preparing for the upcoming tournament, which is all set to start from September 19. The opening encounter will be played between previous season’s finalist Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

In a recent video shared by the MI on Twitter, their premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah is seen having a little laugh with teammates during the nets. In the video, the lanky seamer tries to copy bowling actions of both former and current cricketers.

Looking at the video, one can say Bumrah did a fair job imitating the action of Lasith Malinga, Munaf Patel, Mitchell Starc, Kedar Jadhav, Amit Mishra, and Anil Kumble. However, these are our assumptions and it can vary from person to person.

Here’s the video:

Bumrah will spearhead Mumbai’s seam attack in the absence of veteran Malinga, who has opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons. The Sri Lankan pacer has been replaced with Australian pacer James Pattinson.

