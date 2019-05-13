Jasprit Bumrah earns praise for comforting Quinton de Kock after error

Jasprit Bumrah earned the Man of the Match award for his spectacular bowling figures of 4-0-14-2, but he also earned a lot of praise for his on-field temperament.

The dropped catch

In the 17th over, Shane Watson skied a catch while he was on 55. Rahul Chahar, who was fielding at deep midwicket came running in, but then put down what should have been a simple catch. It would have spared Mumbai what would be a dramatic finish, but despite the dropped catch Bumrah kept smiling. For Chahar it was worse because he’d earlier put down a catch from Watson off his own bowling.

The four byes in the 19th over

In his next over, the 19th over, Bumrah had given just five runs away and taken the wicket of the potentially dangerous Dwayne Bravo. But on the last delivery, the ball wobbled as it approached wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and went for four byes through his gloves.

Replays showed that Bumrah went up to a visibly upset de Kock after the ball and chatted with him and even shared a laugh with him before walking away.

Advertising

There was a lot of praise for the bowler on social media for his calm under pressure:

Moment of the game. Through thick and thin. #OneFamily 💙 https://t.co/hGZZCUDMVE — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 12, 2019

Brilliant calmness under pressure from Mumbai. Bumrah’s gesture when De Kock missed the last ball and it went for 4 Byes showed his maturity and calmness and Rohit also handled the pressure extremely well. Well tried Chennai. But congratulations Mumbai on a 4th title #MIvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 12, 2019

My respect for Bumrah just went up enormously. After that shot of his conversation with de Kock. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019

Mumbai on Sunday became won the Indian Premier League title for the fourth time and continued their streak of winning in alternate years (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019) while CSK’s streak of winning in consecutive years (2010, 2011 and 2018) has been curtailed.