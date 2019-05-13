Toggle Menu
Jasprit Bumrah earns praise for comforting Quinton de Kock after error

Jasprit Bumrah kept his cool despite a dropped catch and the keeper allowing four byes for which he earned a lot of praise on social media.

Jasprit Bumrah with Quinton de Kock
Bumrah with de Kock. (Screengrab)

Jasprit Bumrah earned the Man of the Match award for his spectacular bowling figures of 4-0-14-2, but he also earned a lot of praise for his on-field temperament.

The dropped catch

In the 17th over, Shane Watson skied a catch while he was on 55. Rahul Chahar, who was fielding at deep midwicket came running in, but then put down what should have been a simple catch. It would have spared Mumbai what would be a dramatic finish, but despite the dropped catch Bumrah kept smiling. For Chahar it was worse because he’d earlier put down a catch from Watson off his own bowling.

The four byes in the 19th over

In his next over, the 19th over, Bumrah had given just five runs away and taken the wicket of the potentially dangerous Dwayne Bravo. But on the last delivery, the ball wobbled as it approached wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and went for four byes through his gloves.

Replays showed that Bumrah went up to a visibly upset de Kock after the ball and chatted with him and even shared a laugh with him before walking away.

There was a lot of praise for the bowler on social media for his calm under pressure:

Mumbai on Sunday became won the Indian Premier League title for the fourth time and continued their streak of winning in alternate years (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019) while CSK’s streak of winning in consecutive years (2010, 2011 and 2018) has been curtailed.

