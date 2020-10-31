DC vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah stuns Delhi with two wickets in an over, wears Purple Cap

Jasprit Bumrah has scalped 23 wickets from 13 IPL 2020 matches so far. (Source: IPL)

Jasprit Bumrah climbed to the top of the most-wickets table in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign after his three-wicket spell in Mumbai Indians’ nine-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Aided by Trent Boult (3/21 in four overs), Bumrah (3/17 in four overs) choked Delhi Capitals to 110/9 at the end of 20 overs in the first innings, denting their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

After Boult dealt telling opening blows to the top-order of Delhi, reducing them to 15/2 inside three overs, the 26-year-old broke the backbone of the middle-order with some brilliant seam bowling.

In the 12th over, when the Capitals were looking to find some late momentum, Bumrah stopped them in their tracks by removing both Marcus Stoinis (2) and Rishabh Pant (21) in just four deliveries.

WATCH – Bumrah’s dual strikes in 1 over@Jaspritbumrah93 provided two breakthroughs in one over that was a visual delight. Pace bowling at its very best.https://t.co/lVKiwLelID #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020

A ball pitched on length was climbing up while moving a shade away which Marcus Stoinis edged to the wicketkeeper. Then, Bumrah ended Pant’s misery by trapping him between the wickets on the fourth ball of the over.

Bumrah then tormented Harshal Patel, who played and missed a few before being adjudged leg-before, a decision that couldn’t be reviewed as Pant had consumed it during his dismissal.

After getting the Purple Cap with 23 wickets from 13 matches, Bumrah said the very challenge of bowling anywhere throughout the 20 overs excites him.

“Not a bad day, a hot afternoon here, we had to travel a lot, trying to be clear in what I wanted to do and wanted to do well. Not worried about the purple cap, it’s important that the team wins. I’m ready to bowl anytime during the 20 overs, I like the challenges and it always keeps me in the game,” he said.

MI chased the target of 111 easily on the back of Ishan Kishan’s 47-ball 72* with 34 balls to spare. They are currently on 18 points from 13 matches.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd