Jason Roy joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as replacement for Mitchell Marsh

March 31, 2021 6:25:06 pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad signed up England batsman Jason Roy as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons.
Marsh, who made his Indian Premier League debut in 2010 has played a total of 21 IPL games. His replacement, Jason Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions & later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL edition.
He has played a total of 8 matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name. He averages 29.83 at a strike-rate of 133.58 with a best of 91.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have acquired Roy at his base price of 2 Crore.
