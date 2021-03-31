scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Latest news

Jason Roy joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as replacement for Mitchell Marsh

Jason Roy has played a total of 8 IPL matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name.

By: Sports Desk |
March 31, 2021 6:25:06 pm
Mitchell Marsh will be replaced by Jason Roy in IPL 2021. (File/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad signed up England batsman Jason Roy as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons.

Marsh, who made his Indian Premier League debut in 2010 has played a total of 21 IPL games. His replacement, Jason Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions & later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL edition.

He has played a total of 8 matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name. He averages 29.83 at a strike-rate of 133.58 with a best of 91.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have acquired Roy at his base price of 2 Crore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Snapshots: India beat England in 3rd ODI to clinch series 2-1
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 31: Latest News

X
x