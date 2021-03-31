Jason Roy joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as replacement for Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh will be replaced by Jason Roy in IPL 2021. (File/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad signed up England batsman Jason Roy as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons.

Marsh, who made his Indian Premier League debut in 2010 has played a total of 21 IPL games. His replacement, Jason Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions & later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL edition.

He has played a total of 8 matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name. He averages 29.83 at a strike-rate of 133.58 with a best of 91.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have acquired Roy at his base price of 2 Crore.