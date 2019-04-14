Toggle Menu
Jagadeesha Suchith replaces injured Harshal Patel in Delhi Capitals squad

Karnataka left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith was Saturday roped in by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for injured Harshal Patel for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals Harshal Patel bowls during the VIVO IPL T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi, India, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Patel had suffered a fracture in his right hand in the game against Kings XI Punjab on April 1 and was ruled out for 3-4 weeks.

Suchith, who has represented Mumbai Indians in previous editions of the IPL, will now take Patel’s place in the Delhi team.

Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL encounter at Hyderabad Sunday.

