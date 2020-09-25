It’s like gods have come down to show the way to bat: K Srikkanth on KL Rahul’s 132*

It was a dream performance from Rahul, showcasing elegance, poise, premeditation. (BCCI/IPL)

Kings XI Punjab skipper and opener KL Rahul smashed a record-breaking ton against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. The right-hander took just 69 balls to score unbeaten 132 with the help of 14 fours and seven maximums. He also became the fastest Indian to complete 2000 runs in the IPL. With his unbeaten 132, Rahul surpassed Rishabh Pant (128 in 2018) to post the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history.

Rahul’s scintillating ton took the team’s total to 206 and RCB buckled under the pressure of the mammoth target. Kohli’s team lost the match by 97 runs.

Reacting to the star batsman’s knock, former India opener and aggressive batsman of his time Kris Srikkanth wrote on Twitter, “Sometimes when I look at your batting it’s like the gods have come down to show us the way to bat with ease and class! Your 132 of 69 is the best knock i have ever seen in the IPL! Huge fan.”

@klrahul11 sometimes when I look at your batting its like the gods have come down to show us the way to bat with ease and class! Your 132 of 69 is the best knock i have ever seen in the @IPL! Huge fan 👏 #RCBvKXIP #rcbvskxip pic.twitter.com/KcZOcOtaJr — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) September 24, 2020

Srikkanth was not alone in hailing Rahul’s heroics, here are some of the few twitter reactions from his admirers:

So proud of the way the boys played tonight 👍 Happy to see the Orange Cap & the purple cap in the @lionsdenkxip🦁 Congrats @klrahul11 4 leading from the front & for the unbeaten 132. I’m leaving Dubai with the biggest smile on my face 🤩 #Shammi🏏👍 #KXIPvsRCB #PzIpldiaries pic.twitter.com/7YeDEvKeOP — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 24, 2020

Beyond brilliant captain @klrahul11 … kudos to the entire team for an unbelievable display of cricket and team spirit @lionsdenkxip …onwards and upwards #SaddaPunjab — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 24, 2020

