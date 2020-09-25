scorecardresearch
Friday, September 25, 2020
FinCEN Files

It’s like gods have come down to show the way to bat: K Srikkanth on KL Rahul’s 132*

The cricket fraternity hailed KL Rahul's extraordinary knock of 69-ball 132 against RCB.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 25, 2020 1:44:38 pm
KL Rahul, KL Rahul 132 not out, KL Rahul batting, RCB vs KXIP, Kris Srikkanth, KXIP vs RCBIt was a dream performance from Rahul, showcasing elegance, poise, premeditation. (BCCI/IPL)

Kings XI Punjab skipper and opener KL Rahul smashed a record-breaking ton against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. The right-hander took just 69 balls to score unbeaten 132 with the help of 14 fours and seven maximums. He also became the fastest Indian to complete 2000 runs in the IPL. With his unbeaten 132, Rahul surpassed Rishabh Pant (128 in 2018) to post the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history.

Rahul’s scintillating ton took the team’s total to 206 and RCB buckled under the pressure of the mammoth target. Kohli’s team lost the match by 97 runs.

Reacting to the star batsman’s knock, former India opener and aggressive batsman of his time Kris Srikkanth wrote on Twitter, “Sometimes when I look at your batting it’s like the gods have come down to show us the way to bat with ease and class! Your 132 of 69 is the best knock i have ever seen in the IPL! Huge fan.”

Srikkanth was not alone in hailing Rahul’s heroics, here are some of the few twitter reactions from his admirers:

