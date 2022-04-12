‘It’s a team game’: R Ashwin explains his decision of retiring out vs LSG

R Ashwin’s decision to retire out has become a talking point for the past few days. However, the veteran spinner feels that the decision was taken in the moment and compares it to an interesting football analogy.

“It’s a team game that we often forget in the euphoria. But then it’s an important aspect of the game we haven’t considered,” Ashwin told Cricbuzz.

With ten deliveries to go in the RR innings, R Ashwin walked off the field on 28 from 23 deliveries and continued onto the Wankhede dressing room steps. No. 7 Riyan Parag took his place; he faced four deliveries and scored eight, including one six.

Ashwin was sent in at No 6 after RR had been reduced to 67 for 4 in the tenth over. In the 19th over bowled by Avesh Khan, Ashwin took a single out to the sweeper and began to walk back to the pavilion.

“T20 is more a team game than we all know. It is almost as much as football. The goal scorers are like your opening batter or wicket-takers. But they are worth it only if your goalkeeper or defenders are ready to do what it takes,” said Ashwin, who scored 28 off 23 balls in the game.

Law 25.4 on ‘Batters retiring’ allows a batsman to retire at any time when the ball is dead, upon informing the reason to the umpires. If he is not retiring due to “illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause”, he can resume his innings only with the consent of the fielding captain. If he does not resume his innings, he will be recorded as having ‘retired – out.’

After the match, Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara said that it was a collective decision taken by both the players and the management.

“Ashwin himself was asking from the field as well, and we had discussed it just before that, as to what we would do,” Sangakkara had said.

“I thought the way Ashwin handled that situation, walking in (in the 10th over) under pressure, the way he batted to support the team. And then finally, (he) sacrificed himself in terms of being retired out, (which) was just magnificent. And then he went out in the field and backed it up with an excellent, excellent bowling effort,” he added.