It will be homecoming with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019: Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is back from the long draw overseas tour to Australia and New Zeland. While the T20I series against the Kiwi’s was not a fruitful one, Dhawan is looking forward to the upcoming season of the IPL where he playing for the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan is a part of the Delhi based franchise after being traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Reflecting on the move Dhawan spoke to TOI and said, “Ghar wapasi ho gayi hai ji meri, (It is a homecoming for me)” This is where I grew up. So, it’s good to come back. On the cricket front, it’s good that I will be playing half my games at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground and I have played there for so many years that I know the ground and the pitches there.”

“I’m adjusting well to it actually. I’m bringing 11 years of experience. I was a rookie back then. learnt lots of stuff from all the senior players- AB de Villiers, Viru bhai, Gauti bhai, (Glenn) McGrath, Daniel Vettori. I remember all of them,” he added.

According to Dhawan IPL is the best thing that has happened to Indian cricket as it opens up opportunities for youngsters to brush shoulders with the legends of the game.

“The first year I played for Delhi franchise, I shared the dressing room with them and it was a really big deal for me. Just spending time with them was great and that increased my confidence level,” Dhawan told cricket next.

“When I joined Mumbai Indians, I got the chance to open with Sachin paaji (Tendulkar). Even with Deccan Chargers, I played with (Kumar) Sangakkara and when I scored more runs than him, step by step it gave me confidence,”

“That’s why I feel that our youngsters are so confident because they have got big exposure and it helps a lot. They bring that experience in the Indian team like Kuldeep (Yadav) has done as well as (Yuzvendra) Chahal.”