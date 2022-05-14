‘It is not a technical thing’: RCB coach Mike Hesson on Virat Kohli’s poor form

If emotions are a window into the soul of as expressive a cricketer as Virat Kohli, he surely is a devastated man. The former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain was livid after getting out against Punjab Kings on Friday.

While backing back, he looked up and seems to mouth, “what else do you want me to do? F*** me!” Kohli scored a 14-ball 20 before getting out to Kagiso Rabada. Punjab Kings were defeated by 54 runs.

Kohli has managed only one fifty in 13 innings this season and scored three ducks, but RCB coach Mike Hesson is confident that he is not struggling due to any technical issue and a big knock is around the corner for the Indian legend.

“It is not a technical thing,” Hesson said after Bangalore lost the match by 54 runs.

“He looked in really good touch today. He was unfortunate.

“I thought we were going to see something special. Virat is as frustrated as anyone but we know that the epic one is around the corner.

“We have got a huge game coming up. So there is no reason why it won’t be in a few days’ time.”

Bangalore, currently fourth in the points table, conclude their group campaign against table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

Hesson expected Kohli to come good in what could be a must-win clash for a Bangalore team chasing their maiden IPL title.

“He looked in good touch, he was aggressive, and he is doing everything off the park as well in terms of making sure he prepares well. I thought today was going to be his day but once again…” former New Zealand coach Hesson said.

Adversities can make people see the lighter side of life and that’s what Virat Kohli is doing at the moment while trying to figure out how he is getting dismissed in every possible manner during this IPL, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said on Friday.

“He (Kohli) is seeing the lighter side of it, every single way that you can possibly get out, is happening to him. That’s how the game works,” Du Plessis said after the match.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is also confident that Kohli will regain his form soon.

“Sometimes when you are under pressure, the game finds ways to keep you under pressure,” du Plessis said.

“Tough patches are difficult for all of us but he is in good spirits. He also believes it is around the corner.”