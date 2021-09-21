It is a wake-up call for us: Virat Kohli after KKR thumps RCB in Abu Dhabi

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday was clear in the assessment of his team and said that the batting collapse against Kolkata Knight Riders was a wake-up call for his side.

Electing to bat, RCB were all out for a paltry 92 in Kohli’s 200th IPL game. KKR chased down the target in 10 overs.

“We were 42 odd for one and then lost about five wickets within 20 runs, which is a very difficult situation to come back from. Bit of a collapse there for us, bit of a wake-up call and might as well have this at the start of the second leg so that we know exactly what we need to work on,” Kohli said in the post match press conference.

“It was important to get a good partnership on this surface. You can’t afford to lose four or five wickets within 20 runs. We didn’t expect that much dew to kick in so early, we couldn’t have predicted that.”

“You can make the argument that we were rusty but as professional cricketers, you are expected to turn up and adjust to the formats, that’s the dynamic of world cricket today.

Virat Kohli walks off after being dismissed. Virat Kohli walks off after being dismissed.

“We have never found any troubles doing that but sometimes it can take you a game to get into the tournament. You have to stay with the 8-ball, especially in this format. If not, then the other team is going to be all over you.”

Praising KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy for his impressive spell of 3/13, Kohli said, “Pretty good, that’s exactly what I was saying in the dug-out, he’s going to be a key factor when he plays for India. We need to see performances like these from all the youngsters so that the bench strength of Indian cricket stays strong.

“And, he’s someone who is going to play in the near future for India and it’s a great sign,” the Indian captain said.