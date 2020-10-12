IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma out with abdominal injury

Ishant Sharma has featured in only one IPL 2020 game. (Source: File)

Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Delhi Capitals said in a statement on Monday.

The 32-year-old pacer experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on October 7 in Dubai.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 An unfortunate oblique muscle tear rules @ImIshant out of #Dream11IPL. 📰 Read more here 👉 https://t.co/oMOJfQZwTr Everyone at #DelhiCapitals wishes Ishant a speedy recovery.#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/T6oLQmXmrR — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 12, 2020

“Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2020,” a statement said.

Ishant had played only one of the seven games that Delhi have played so far, finishing his four overs wicketless for 26 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ishant has played 97 Tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is for India and is set to spearhead the pace attack during Test matches in Australia. However, the pacer’s participation Down Under will now depend on how his rehabilitation program goes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.