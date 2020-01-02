Ish Sodhi back in Rajasthan Royals as spin consultant, operations executive

Ish Sodhi will assume a dual role with Rajasthan Royals. (Source: File) Ish Sodhi will assume a dual role with Rajasthan Royals. (Source: File)

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals announced New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi will assume a dual role, as a part of the team’s support staff as a spin Consultant, while also contributing in operations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2020.

As part of his new role with the franchise, 27-year-old Sodhi will be working closely with Rajasthan Royals’ spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and chief operating officer Jake Lush McCrum in order to develop spinners, provide support across the team, while assisting in cricket operations.

Having played for the franchise in two seasons – 2018 and 2019, Sodhi is well-versed with Rajasthan Royals’ vision, ambitions and has always played an important role within the team, both on and off the field.

Sodhi has represented Rajasthan Royals in 8 IPL matches, picking up 9 wickets at an economy of 6.69. He was released by the franchise before the IPL 2020 auction but has returned in a new capacity.

“I am delighted to be taking on this new challenge at Rajasthan Royals with this dual role. Having played for two seasons for the Royals, I have formed a great level of understanding with all the people involved with the franchise, and they have always been very supportive of me. Therefore, I did not have to think twice when this opportunity was offered to me by the Royals’ management. I love this franchise and want to help us win the IPL this year,” he said.

“It is a fascinating opportunity for me, to be involved in the coaching staff at such a young age, while also supporting and learning about the operations of the business. I am very much looking forward to developing my coaching skills alongside Sairaj and learning from Jake on business operations,” said Sodhi, who has picked up 47 wickets in 40 T20Is for the Kiwis.

All-rounder Shreyas Gopal, who has played with Sodhi for the Royals, also welcomed the Kiwi’s appointment. “I am so excited that Ish is joining the Royals’ support staff this year. I love chatting to him in the nets about the strategy for upcoming matches, developing new deliveries and learning from his international experiences,” said Gopal.

“I think he and Sairaj will be a great combination for me and the other spinners this year. Ish has actually already been a great mentor to me and really helps my preparation for matches. He is such a good guy to have in the camp, so I’m delighted he is coming back,” he added.

