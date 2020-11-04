Is IPL more important to Rohit Sharma than playing for India? Vengsarkar calls for clarity

Rohit Sharma during match 56 of season 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL ) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium (Source: Sportzpics)

Rohit Sharma made a surprise comeback post hamstring injury as he opened for Mumbai Indians in their final match before playoffs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. The move raised eyebrows as BCCI President Sourav Ganguly claimed on the same day that the opener was injured and hence not included in the squad against Australia.

Rohit missed Mumbai’s last four matches after suffering a left hamstring injury while finishing a run at the end of the first of the two Super Overs. He had not been named in any of the three India squads that were announced last week for the Australia tour.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, who was also a former chief selector, questioned Rohit’s participation in IPL and asked if the league was more important than representing the country. “Now, the question here is, is the IPL more important to him than playing for India? Is the club more important than playing for the nation for him? Will the BCCI take a call on this? Or is it that the BCCI physio faltered in diagnosing Rohit’s injury correctly,” Vengsarkar said in an interview to the Times of India.

Earlier, Vengsarkar had criticised Suryakumar Yadav’s omission saying, “I’m astounded at the omission of Surya, who is currently one of the most talented batsmen in the country, from the teams selected for the Australian tour.”

“As far as sheer potential is concerned, I can compare Surya with the best in the Indian team. He has scored runs consistently. I don’t know what else he has to do to merit a place in the Indian team,” he added. “A batsman is at his peak from the age of 26 to 34. and I feel Surya (30) is at the peak of his career. If form and fitness is not the criteria, then what is it? Can anybody explain? With Rohit (Sharma) out of the team due to (a hamstring) injury, Surya should have been there to strengthen the middle order. BCCI president Ganguly should question the motive behind dropping Surya,” the former India chief selector remarked.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that BCCI needs to clear the confusion. “From Ravi Shastri’s statement, it reads to me that they want him to get more conditioned in the body. Maybe he’s not quite as fit. We know the kind of bus Virat Kohli drives is a very fit one. If you are not part of the fit bus, you kind of get moved aside, does not matter who you are. That’s the matter, maybe he is not as fit as he could be,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“If Rohit Sharma has got an injury, tell us what the injury is. Make it very clear, that look he’s got a hamstring problem. Fine, not a problem, we understand that is why he is not playing. If it is just that because he is not playing because he might get injured, I have never heard that before in my life,” he added.

Calling the scenario ‘very odd and strange’, Vaughan said, “I am intrigued about the next week or so – how it plays with Rohit Sharma, if he does play, then surely he is going to Australia. I can’t see why he would not go to Australia if he is playing in the IPL.”

“I am intrigued about the way it’s been handled. It’s very odd and strange that it’s not open and honest. It seems like it doesn’t need to be the way it is. It’s Rohit Sharma – if he’s injured, tell us he’s injured. That’s not a problem – players do get injured,” said the England legend.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd