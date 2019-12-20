After IPL snub, Irfan Pathan shares words of wisdom for brother Yusuf

Irfan Pathan with brother Yusuf after India won the inaugural T20 World Cup. (Source: Twitter/IrfanPathan) Irfan Pathan with brother Yusuf after India won the inaugural T20 World Cup. (Source: Twitter/IrfanPathan)

A day after Yusuf Pathan went unsold in the IPL auction, his brother Irfan shared words of wisdom for the all-rounder.

In a tweet, Irfan shared a picture of the duo, which was clicked after India’s historic triumph in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, and advised his brother not to look at this as a roadblock in his career. He also hailed his brother’s contribution to the sport and mentioned him as a “real match-winner.”

“Small hiccups doesn’t define your career,you have been outstanding thru out. A real match-winner. Love you always Lala,” Irfan tweeted.

Small hiccups doesn’t define your career,you have been outstanding thru out. A real match winner. Love you always Lala @iamyusufpathan pic.twitter.com/h3tw3AjoGS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 19, 2019

Yusuf was released by his former franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the 37-year-old had gone to the auction with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

SRH in the auction on Thursday opted for a younger squad and focused more on the addition of all-rounders. Apart from Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen, SRH roped in young talent in the form of Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, and Bavanaka Sandeep.

Yusuf didn’t enjoy a great outing in the previous two editions of the lucrative T20 league, scoring just 40 runs in the last season in 10 matches.

The IPL auction 2020 was dominated by Australians with Pat Cummins bagging a whopping Rs 15.5 crores, making him the most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament. His teammate Glenn Maxwell was picked by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd