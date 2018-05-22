IPL Women’s T20 Challenge Highlights: IPL Supernovas beat IPL Trailblazers by 3 wickets in nail-biter

IPL Women’s T20 Challenge Highlights: In what was a historic moment for women’s cricket in India, Smriti Mandhana captained Trailblazers went down to Supernovas, to be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, at the Wankhede Stadium in the T20 format. After winning the toss, Supernovas put Trailblazers in to bat. Suzie Bates won Player of the Match for her crucial contribution of 32 runs which helped Trailblazers to 129. Chasing a below par target, Supernovas were in cruise control with Danielle Wyatt and Mithali Raj before losing both in back-to-back overs. As the target drew closer, Supernovas lost the way and made their life difficult with the loss of regular wickets. In the end, however, Perry and Vastrakar held their nerves to win by 3 wickets in the final over. (IPL 2018 Home | Fixtures | News | Stats)
IPL T20 Challenge Live: Under the sweltering Mumbai heat, foreign stars will rub shoulders with their Indian counterparts in the exhibition game which is likely to act as the test for a possible T20 league in the future. With Australia and England already ahead in the game of women's cricket T20 league, BCCI hopes to join in following the rising traction since the World Cup last year. Leading from the front will be two players who have already made their mark for Indian national team and been part of T20 league in the form of WBBL in Australia. CoA chief Vinod Rai recently said women’s IPL might still be a two or three years away from being a reality, but the two 13-member teams in action on Tuesday would aim for that wait to be shorter.
IPL Trailblazers: Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana (c), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.
IPL Supernovas: Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia.
IPL Supernovas win by 3 wickets! One run taken on the final ball as the ball evades close in fielder Jhulan Goswami. What a nail biting finish to the exhibiton game!
Fulltoss by Suzie Bates and another single taken. 1 run needed from 1 ball. Scores are level!
Once again, hit straight at the fielder at long off. Single taken. 2 runs needed from 2 balls
Beautiful delivery by Suzie Bates. Right in the block goal and Pooja does well to get the bat to it. Back to Suzie and now 3 runs needed from 3 balls
Perry with a thumping shot straight at the fielder at long off. Pick a single. Equation now: 4 runs needed from 3 balls.
Pooja Vastrakar is the new batter in and Suzie Bates is into the attack. 4 runs to defend in the final over. Starts off with a dot ball
RUN OUT! Meshram is run out for 11 runs from 10 balls. Played it to the covers region by Perry and the attempt to steal a quick single fails. Mandhana's throw is bang on the money at the striker's end and Mesharam is caught short. Lazy running to not get the bat down
Welcome boundary and much needed at this stage for Supernovas. Played late by Perry off Ekta Bisht and it goes for a four.
Harmanpreet Kaur goes for 21 runs from 23 balls. Tries to go for a big hit and holes out at the long-on boundary. Full delivery by Suzie Bates, Harmanpreet fails to connect full flush with it and it is a safe catch by Tahuru. This is a massive wicket at this stage! Supernovas are 114/6 in the 17th over. 17 runs needed from 20 balls
Veda Krishnamurthy departs after scoring 2 runs from 2 balls. Tries to be too cheeky and looks to play the ball down to fine leg for a boundary off Jhulan Goswami. Misses it completely and Supernovas lose their fifth wicket. Supernovas are 112/5 after 16 overs
Sophie Devine goes back for 19 runs from 20 balls and Suzie Bates strikes. Played across the line by Devine on a full length delivery and she's clean bowled. Takes away the middle stump. Supernovas are 106/4 in the 15th over
MAXIMUM! Fuller and flat angling in by Deepti Sharma, swept away to deep square leg for six by Sophie. The fielder on the rope can only go fetch. After 14 overs, Supernovas are 100/3.
Wonderful effort from Elysse Healy! She almost held on to a Harmanpreet sweep. Took the glove and Healy didn't have any clue where it went. Finally got the bearings and went after it, full length dive but as she comes down, it just gets out of her glove!
Supernovas are now going about comfortably in the chase. Not going for the big hits with the required rate in their favour. Harmanpreet Kaur and Sophie Devine in the middle now. Both came in at nearly the same time. After 13 overs, Supernovas are 90/3. 40 runs needed from 42 balls.
Meg Lanning departs for 16 runs from 14 balls! This is a big wicket for the Trailblazers and Poonam Yadav strikes once again. Lanning gets the height on it but fails to get the distance to send it for a six. Lanning created room for herself after it pitched on middle and connects decently but it is straight into Jemimah. Supernovas are 71/3 in 9 overs
Now Supernovas lose their other opener in Danielle Wyatt! She walks back having scored 24 runs from 20 balls. Full leg-break wide outside off by Poonam Yadav, Wyatt plays a slog across the line, drags it from outside off and lofts it straight to Mooney at long-on. After 7 overs, Supernovas are 58/2
Against the run of play, Mithali Raj departs after scoring 22 runs against 17 balls. Comes down the track to a juicy fulltoss but doesn't connect properly and gets the toe end of the bat. Simple catch for Lea Tahuhu. Supernovas are 47/1 after 5.4 overs
Danielle Wyatt now with a six! Ekta Bisht comes into the attack and Wyatt comes down the track and smacks it over deep extra cover. Just about crosses the boundary line!
First six of the match! Mithali Raj sends the ball sailing past long-off boundary and Supernovas are running away with this early on. Shikha Pandey with poor line on the next ball. Outside off and plenty of width for Mithali to direct it well wide of the third man fielder. Supernovas are 40/0 after 5 overs
Two fours from Mithali Raj are the source of what has otherwise been a good opening over from Jhulan Goswami. Considering the target, this is just the run rate that they need to maintain so not much worries there for Raj and her partner Danielle Wyatt.
Bates looks to sweep the slower ball that was directed at middle and leg and ends up missing it completely. Bates seemed to have gone for it too early and Perry read it.
What a catch! Lofted towards mid on and Perry runs in from the boundary. She then dives forward and holds on to the ball. The partnership between Rodrigues and Bates brought out 48 runs.
Jemimah Rodgrigues hit a four off the final delivery of that over to bring Trailblazers closer to three figures. This is turning into a good partnership.
Suzie Bates and Jemimah Rodrigues keep the scoreboard ticking and the Trailblazers. Pooja Vastrakar and Sophie Devine have both been quite adept at keeping a check on the boundaries.
Soft, soft dismissal and Deepti Sharma walks back for 21 runs from 21 balls. Rajeshwari Gayakwad strikes. Comes down the track and chips it into Harmanpreet's hands. Trailblazers go 58/4 after 9 overs
First boundary for the Trailblazers after 15 balls. Deepti plays it on the up off Rajeshwari Gayakwad and it goes towards deep extra cover for a four.
At the end of eight overs, 50 up for the IPL Trailblazers. Reach the figure with a single by Deepti. 3 runs from the over.
Just the four runs from the 7th over and Trailblazers move on to 47/3. Bates on 9 and Deepti on 13
Not sure if that Harmanpreet catch would be included in the best catches of the IPL season because its a strong contender...
CoA member and former India captain Diana Edulji says. “Today promises to be a landmark day for the women's game and its future. To everyone who has made this possible, congratulations. And all the best!”
Deepti Sharma and Suzie Bates finally get the board ticking for the IPL Trailblazers. Two boundaries in the Anuja Patil over and that would help reduce the pressure on the Trailblazers. After 5 overs, Trailblazers are 38/3
GONE! Beth Moonie walks back for 4 runs from 4 balls! Moonie is caught at mid-on but the umpires are checking for No Ball. It does look like Schutt's foot is not touching the line. Very close. No wait, it has been given! Veda Krishnamurthy with the catch. And Trailblazers are 26/3 in 3.3 overs. CONTROVERSY!
Trailblazers lose their openers as Smriti Mandhana joins Healy in the dugout. Mandhana goes for 14 runs from 9 balls and Perry strikes. Mandhana tries to loft it over mid-on but Harmanpreet moves back swiftly and plucks one out of thin air. Makes it look so easy! Trailblazers are 25/2 after 3 overs
Alyssa Healy goes for 7 runs from 6 balls and Schutt strikes! Healy tries to move away and create room for a big shot but Schutt follows her with a slower delivery banged in short. Gets a top edge and comfortable catch for Wyatt. Trailblazers are 17/1 after 2 overs
Anuja Patil's first over produces 12 runs. Two boundaries and a strong start by the Trailblazers. Boundary apiece from the two openers with Patil guilty of bowling a poor line
Alyssa Healy opens the batting for Trailblazers alongside skipper Mandhana. Anuja Patil has the ball. FIRST BALL, FOUR!
At the moment, it looks like the Women T20 Challenge will start to an empty stadium. No one but security personnel in attendance it seems. Reportedly, fans have not yet been allowed into the stadium despite BCCI saying on Monday that the gates will be open by 1PM and everyone with tickets for the playoff can come in. Hope that changes soon.
IPL Trailblazers (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Smriti Mandhana(c), Deepti Sharma, Danielle Hazell, Jhulan Goswami, Suzie Bates, Shikha Pandey, Beth Mooney, Ekta Bisht, Lea Tahuhu, Jemimah Rodrigues
IPL Supernovas (Playing XI): Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Taniya Bhatia(w), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt
Smriti Mandhana: "Thankful to BCCI for this historic match, hopefully it will be a historic moment for many more IPL matches. Everyone is excited as this match can start IPL. Everyone is excited, even the overseas players are really excited. I have Suzie Baties, she is leading NZ team for a couple of years. I have told her whenever you want you can help me. She let out not many but some secrets of New Zealand dressing room."
Harmanpreet Kaur: "We are going to bowl first. Wicket is looking good to bat on but there is some grass on the wicket. So we want to make use of that in the first six overs. It is a great moment for us, we were waiting for this for the last 10 years.Finally, the day has come we are looking to enjoy this moment."
Anjum Chopra at the toss joined by the skippers. Tails is the call and Harmanpreet has won the toss. SUPERNOVAS TO FIELD! Supernovas, in the blue, will field first. Trailblazers, in pink, will come out to bat soon.