IPL Women’s T20 Challenge Highlights: IPL Supernovas beat IPL Trailblazers by 3 wickets in nail-biter

Captains at the toss

Smriti Mandhana: "Thankful to BCCI for this historic match, hopefully it will be a historic moment for many more IPL matches. Everyone is excited as this match can start IPL. Everyone is excited, even the overseas players are really excited. I have Suzie Baties, she is leading NZ team for a couple of years. I have told her whenever you want you can help me. She let out not many but some secrets of New Zealand dressing room."

Harmanpreet Kaur: "We are going to bowl first. Wicket is looking good to bat on but there is some grass on the wicket. So we want to make use of that in the first six overs. It is a great moment for us, we were waiting for this for the last 10 years.Finally, the day has come we are looking to enjoy this moment."