IPL vs PSL: Dasun Shanaka ditches Lahore Qalandars for Rajasthan Royals even as PCB warns players of action

Even as the Pakistan Cricket Board said that foreign players will start arriving in the country from Sunday for the upcoming edition of PSL, the league lost one of its international stars. Sri Lanka captain and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, who was supposed to play for Lahore Qalandars, could now be on the roster for Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran.

A report on news agency Press Trust of India noted that Shanaka’s paperwork to join the Royals is currently pending.

This comes on a day that the PCB announced that the PSL will be played behind closed doors with no fans in attendance and will be restricted to only two venues due to the global fuel crisis sparked by the USA and Israel’s war against Iran.