IPL SRH Team 2020 Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad complete players list, squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad complete players list. (Source: File Photo) Sunrisers Hyderabad complete players list. (Source: File Photo)

IPL SRH Team 2020 Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a consistent Indian Premier League (IPL) performer since their debut in 2013. The team, which came in place of Deccan Chargers, have been champions of the tournament once and made it to the playoffs on five occasions.

The Sunrisers came into the auction on Thursday with Rs. 17 crores in their kitty, the third-lowest purse remaining and joint-second fewest slots remaining to be filled in the squad. SRH stayed quiet for the first few rounds when other franchises were busy spending big bucks.

West Indies Fabian Allen is another edition to the all-rounder list. The spin-bowling all-rounder can be an x-factor for the franchise. MI got Allen for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Surprisingly, SRH went for Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as well and got him for Rs 2 crore without any bidding war. They also got youngster Sanjay Yadav for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

The Kane Williamson-led side invested in young talent. Jharkhand’s top run-scorer in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Virat Singh was roped in for Rs 1.9 crore. Virat scored 343 runs from 10 innings including three half-centuries at an average of 57.16. They roped in India’s Under-19 captain for upcoming World Cup, Priyam Garg for Rs 1.9 crore as well. Abdul Samad is another young batsman they picked. Samad was bought for a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

The team parted ways with head coach Tom Moody earlier this year, with England’s World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss replacing him. Additionally, former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin was roped in as the assistant coach.

The franchise decided to retain most of its squad including youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma. The only players released by the side are Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan while Shakib Al Hasan has been banned by the ICC for a year for failing to report bookie approach.

Players released before auction: Shakib Al Hasan (banned for one year), Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad:

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh (Rs. 1.9 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs. 1.9 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs. 20 lakh).

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (Rs. 2 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs. 50 lakh), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav (Rs. 20 lakh).

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami.

READ:

IPL MI Team 2020 Players List: Mumbai Indians complete players list, squad

IPL DC Team 2020 Players List: Delhi Capitals complete players list, squad

IPL RR Team 2020 Players List: Rajasthan Royals complete players list, squad

IPL RCB Team 2020 Players List: Royal Challengers Bangalore complete players list, squad

IPL KXIP Team 2020 Players List: Kings XI Punjab complete players list, squad

IPL CSK Team 2020 Players List: Chennai Super Kings complete players list, squad

IPL KKR Team 2020 Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders complete players list, squad

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd