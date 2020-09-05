scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 05, 2020
IPL schedule will be released on Sunday: chairman Brijesh Patel

All eight teams are currently awaiting the release of fixtures.

Updated: September 5, 2020 7:59:29 pm
Jio, Disney+ Hotstar, IPL 2020, Disney+ Hotstar IPL 2020, Jio IPL 2020, JioTV, JioTV IPL 2020, Reliance Jio, Jio, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disey Hotstar, Hotstar, IPL, IPL 2020 Live StreamingIPL 2020 will be commencing on September 19 and will continue until November 10. (Image BCCI/IPL)

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule will be released on Sunday, chairman Brijesh Patel said on Saturday.

All eight teams are currently awaiting the release of fixtures but due to different quarantine rules in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, IPL’s operations team took time to finalise the schedule.

“The IPL schedule will be released on Sunday,” Patel told PTI.

It is expected that defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings will be pitted against each other in the first game of this edition of the tournament on September 19.

The upcoming 53-day edition is by far the longest in the history of the league and the number of double headers is expected to be reduced this year.

East Bengal take one step closer to ISL after overcoming investor hurdle
