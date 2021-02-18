IPL RR Team 2021 Players List: Rajasthan Royals complete players list, squad

IPL RR Team 2021 Player List.

IPL RR Team 2021 Players List: Rajasthan Royals made a big decision by not retaining captain Steve Smith, who had struggled for form last season. Young Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson was named captain in his place. LIVE | IPL Auction 2021 The Royals retained the England trio of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer, while West Indies quick Oshane Thomas and Englishman Tom Curran have also been released. List of players retained: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa. List of players released: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.

