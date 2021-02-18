scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 18, 2021
IPL RCB Team 2021 Players List: Royal Challengers Bangalore complete players list, squad

IPL RCB Team Auction 2021 Players List, Squad: Royal Challengers Bangalore will have a new look this year

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 18, 2021 3:38:41 pm

IPL RCB Team 2021 Players List: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be one of the teams to have a new look in the next IPL season, with some big names having been released.

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, who was RCB’s senior opening batsman in IPL 2020, is one of the big names to have been released. Chris Morris, Moeen Ali and Dale Steyn’s contracts with the franchise have also come to an end. Umesh Yadav is one of the released Indian players who might draw interest in the next auction.

Players retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande.

Players released: Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav.

After some very very intense bidding battle, Glenn Maxwell was successfully picked up by RCB for a massive 14.25 Cr, starting from his base price of Rs 2 Cr.

Full List:

Glenn Maxwell – Rs 14.25 Cr

