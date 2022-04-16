Brainsqueeze The Thirtieth: The hinterland heroes

This week we geo-tag some of IPL’s most exciting young talent and quiz you on their places of origin, the small cities that groomed these big hearts.

Q1. Where does Sunrisers express pacer Umran Malik hail from?

A. Ahmedabad

B. Jammu

C. Hyderabad

D. Kolkata

Q2. Which city can boast of Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan as its home boy, where he was born?

A. Nagpur

B. Ranchi

C. Indore

D. Belgaum

Q3. Which city does the Lucknow Baby Giant Ayush Badoni come from?

A. Allahabad

B. Delhi

C. Jaipur

D. Chandigarh

Q4. Another Lucknow snare – Ravi Bishnoi. Which western Indian city is hometown and where he honed his early cricket in?

A. Jodhpur

B. Gandhinagar

C. Mumbai

D. Gurdaspur

Q5. Which northern city was right arm medium fast Vaibhav Arora born in?

A. Ambala

B. Bhiwani

C. Rohtak

D. Shimla

