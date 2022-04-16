Brainsqueeze The Thirtieth: The hinterland heroes

Updated: April 16, 2022 10:01:44 am
This week we geo-tag some of IPL’s most exciting young talent and quiz you on their places of origin, the small cities that groomed these big hearts.
Q1. Where does Sunrisers express pacer Umran Malik hail from?
A. Ahmedabad
B. Jammu
C. Hyderabad
D. Kolkata
Q2. Which city can boast of Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan as its home boy, where he was born?
A. Nagpur
B. Ranchi
C. Indore
D. Belgaum
Q3. Which city does the Lucknow Baby Giant Ayush Badoni come from?
A. Allahabad
B. Delhi
C. Jaipur
D. Chandigarh
Q4. Another Lucknow snare – Ravi Bishnoi. Which western Indian city is hometown and where he honed his early cricket in?
A. Jodhpur
B. Gandhinagar
C. Mumbai
D. Gurdaspur
Q5. Which northern city was right arm medium fast Vaibhav Arora born in?
A. Ambala
B. Bhiwani
C. Rohtak
D. Shimla
Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com with name and city
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-