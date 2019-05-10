IPL Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC: Shardul Thakur comes in for Murali Vijay

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni made one change in the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals, replacing Murali Vijay with Shardul Thakur for the Qualifier 2 in Visakhapatnam.

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, the defending champions’ captain Dhoni explained how tosses are crucial, “We’ll bowl first. Depends on how the bowler’s start. Some of the tosses are crucial but it depends on how the opposition bats. I don’t mind that because all this increases the anticipation. Ultimately, you need to be aged to be experienced but again, there are pros and cons for everything. One change – Shardul in for Vijay”

While CSK made one change for the crucial clash, DC were unchanged after the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer got what he wanted despite losing the toss. “Looks a far better one that the previous game. We felt that during practice too. We would have batted first actually, so not a bad toss to lose. We’re unchanged as we don’t want to put pressure on any new player.”

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.