Thursday, February 18, 2021
IPL MI Team 2021 Players List: Mumbai Indians complete players list, squad

IPL MI Team Auction 2021 Players List, Squad: Mumbai Indians have 18 players in their squad with seven spots open.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 18, 2021 3:30:08 pm
IPL MI Team 2021 Players List:  Defending champions Mumbai Indians have released as many as seven names which include Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga, Kiwi quick Mitchell McClenaghan, Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile and his countryman James Pattinson, their Guyanese all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, uncapped leg-spinner Prince Balwant Rai and fast bowler Digvijay Deshmukh from the team for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

The defending champions, who won a record fifth title in 2020, now have 18 players in their squad with seven spots open which can be filled in the mini-auction.

This also means that MI can go and pick as many as four overseas players for the next season.

Retained players

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare (WK)

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

Released players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh

