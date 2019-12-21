IPL MI Team 2020 Players List: Mumbai Indians complete players list, squad

Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2019 title after beating Chennai Super Kings by one run. (Source: IPL/File Photo) Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2019 title after beating Chennai Super Kings by one run. (Source: IPL/File Photo)

IPL MI Team 2020 Players List: The most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians have lifted the prestigious trophy four times, most by any team in the twelve editions that have been played. The team led by senior batsman Rohit Sharma would look to maintain their dominance yet again in the upcoming season.

Rohit Sharma-led MI roped in Australia’s big-hitting opener Chris Lynn for Rs 2 crore. Lynn was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before IPL auction. MI also invested in a bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile was bought for a whopping Rs 8 crore. They engaged in a bidding war for Coulter-Nile with Chennai Super Kings. Coulter-Nile was injured in the previous season but has a good T20 record.

The Mumbai franchise have always maintained the right balance in their camp, with an astute leader, swashbuckling all-rounders and a potent bowling attack.

The team’s strength lies in their bowling attack with Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, and Trent Boult already in their ranks. MI are known to scout new talent. They roped in Prince Balwant Rai Singh and Digvijay Deshmukh for their base price of Rs 20 lakh.

The batting unit is led by the skipper himself, who enjoys great support from his compatriots Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Krunal Pandya. Saurabh Tiwary was a surprise pick. The southpaw was bought for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Players released before auction: Adam Milne, Alzarri Joseph, Barinder Sran, Ben Cutting, Beuran Hendricks, Evin Lewis, Jason Behrendorff, Pankaj Jaswal, Rasikh Dar, Yuvraj Singh

Mumbai Indians squad:

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn (Rs 2 crore), Saurabh Tiwary (Rs 50 lakh)

Bowlers: Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Digvijay Deshmukh (Rs 20 lakh)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 8 crore)

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare

