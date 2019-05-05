IPL 2019 Live Score Streaming, KXIP vs CSK Match Live Cricket Score Online: KXIP win toss, opt to field

IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Chennai Super Kings are already through to the playoffs and Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are all but out of contention. KXIP can still qualify if they get a huge, huge win and KKR fail to win. The outcome of this contest, however, is also important in the context of whether CSK finish top of the points table or not. A win for them may just be good enough for the top spot, irrespective of the outcome between MI and KKR.

CSK need to fine tune their batting at this stage in the tournament if they are to retain their title. Bar MS Dhoni, none of the other batsmen have been consistent enough and that is a cause for concern heading into playoffs.

IPL match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and live Streaming of today’s IPL match will be available on Hotstar.