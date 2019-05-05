IPL 2019 Live Score Streaming, KXIP vs CSK Match Live Cricket Score Online: KXIP win toss, opt to field

IPL 2019 Live Score Streaming, KXIP vs CSK Match Live Cricket Score Online: KXIP win toss, opt to fieldhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-live-cricket-score-streaming-kxip-vs-csk-mohali-5711206/
IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Kings XI Punjab play their final home game against CSK with slim chances of qualifying for playoffs.
IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Chennai Super Kings are already through to the playoffs and Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are all but out of contention. KXIP can still qualify if they get a huge, huge win and KKR fail to win. The outcome of this contest, however, is also important in the context of whether CSK finish top of the points table or not. A win for them may just be good enough for the top spot, irrespective of the outcome between MI and KKR.
CSK need to fine tune their batting at this stage in the tournament if they are to retain their title. Bar MS Dhoni, none of the other batsmen have been consistent enough and that is a cause for concern heading into playoffs.
IPL match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and live Streaming of today’s IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Captains at the toss
R Ashwin at the toss: We will be bowling first. We have not used many wickets repetitively. We have almost used all the wickets on the square. This is the second game on this pitch and it is generally good to bat. Probably bit slower as it is a day game. Every game is important for the franchise. There are a lot players who would like to put their hand up and be counted. We have got some youngsters in the past who have done well and they are getting another game today. It is important, especially when you are playing a team like CSK, to be on top of your game. Winning will definitely boost the confidence and we are looking forward to this game. We have not had anybody going to the hospital, so we have only one change - Harpreet Brar comes in for Arshdeep Singh.
MS Dhoni, while staring up at the sky and the intense heat: Nothing really has changed and that's how we look at it. Last game in the league stage, gives us an opportunity to sort every thing out before the important part of the tournament gets in. We are playing with the same squad.
Playing XI
KXIP Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami
CSK Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Team changes
KXIP: IN - Harpreet Brar. OUT - Arshdeep Singh
CSK: No changes.
TOSS!
R Ashwin has won the toss and opts to field.
What are both teams playing for?
CSK: A win and they're assured of a top two finish.
KXIP: A win and they avoid the wooden spoon. Unbelievable considering the start they had to the season.
Pitch Report
Pommie Mbangwa with the pitch report: It is so hot, the curator is confidence enough to put some water on the surface two and half hours before the game. He says it is like ironing a shirt. It looks a good surface. This is the ground where it has turned the least for the spinners and Chennai need to adapt. You want to know what you are chasing at this ground
KXIP vs CSK Live
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of KXIP vs CSK on this final day of IPL league stage fixtures. CSK need a win to be certain of finishing top of the IPL standings and won't have to wait till evening with a loss. KXIP have a miserably small chance of scraping through. Mathematically in it, but very small hopes.
Kings XI Punjab (From): Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Simran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.
Chennai Super Kings (From): Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
