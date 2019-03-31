IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, SRH vs RCB IPL Live Score: Hyderabad bring up 50

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RCB IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner will be keen to continue the good show on his road to redemption against a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Sunday. Despite Sanju Samson scoring an unbeaten 102 not out, Warner (69 off 37 balls) helped Sunrisers chase down a mammoth 199-run target for an impressive five-wicket win, their first of the season on Friday against Rajasthan Royals.

RCB will be desperate for a winning start this season and wil be hoping to turn things around. But it won’t be easy for them as the Sunrisers will have the home advantage. While RCB were all out for 70 in the first game against Chennai Super Kings, they failed to chase down 187 against Mumbai Indians at home. IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.