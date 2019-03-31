IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, SRH vs RCB IPL Live Score: Hyderabad bring up 50

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RCB IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner will be keen to continue the good show on his road to redemption against a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Sunday. Despite Sanju Samson scoring an unbeaten 102 not out, Warner (69 off 37 balls) helped Sunrisers chase down a mammoth 199-run target for an impressive five-wicket win, their first of the season on Friday against Rajasthan Royals.
RCB will be desperate for a winning start this season and wil be hoping to turn things around. But it won’t be easy for them as the Sunrisers will have the home advantage. While RCB were all out for 70 in the first game against Chennai Super Kings, they failed to chase down 187 against Mumbai Indians at home. IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
End of powerplay
That's the end of powerplay. SRH race to 59/0 after six overs with no loss of wickets.
50 up for SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad to a brilliant start, bring up 50 from five overs without any loss of wickets.
Four, four
Siraj runs in hot, bangs one in back of length and Bairstow pulls it for a boundary and then cuts the next one to the third man fence. SRH are 43/0 after 4 overs
Prayas Ray Barman becomes youngest to play in IPL
Youngest debutants in IPL:
16y 157d Prayas Ray Barman
17y 011d Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
17y 177d Sarfaraz Khan
17y 179d Pradeep Sangwan
17y 199d Washington Sundar
11 off the third over
Warner and Bairstow putting RCB fielders to the test with some quick running. Warner cuts Yuzi through extra cover for a boundary. 11 off that over. SRH are 32/0 after 3 overs
SIX
Umesh comes into attack and Warner welcomes him with a maximum straight down the line in the first ball itself. SRH are 21/0 after 2 overs.
Sunrisers off to a great start
Bairstow with a four in the second ball. Warner gets in on the act, inside out to the fence. Bairstow cuts the last ball to get another boundary. SRH are 14-0 after the first over.
Match begins
Bairstow and Warner open for Sunrisers Hyderabad after RCB chose to bowl. Moeen Ali opens attack. Bairstow on strike
Bangalore Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Prayas Barman, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Sunrisers Playing XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
Bhuvi would have bowled too
"I would have bowled too. Conditions become much better in the second half. Kane had a niggle and we thought this is the right time to give him a rest. We have made two changes in the team. Hooda and Nabi come in place of Williamson and Nadeem."
Virat Kohli:
"We will bowl first. We have added another spinner to our team today. This pitch will play slow in the first half. And it will be beautiful to bat on in the evening. We have made one change. Navdeep Saini misses out and Prayas Barman will make his debut. He is an exciting talent. The guys are really looking forward to this match. Me and ABD are senior cricketers and we would like to take as much responsibily as we can for the RCB."
Toss
Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
SRH vs RCB LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League matches on Sunday. First, Sunrisers host Bangalore in Hyderabad and later, Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals. Stay tuned for live score and updates here.