IPL KXIP Team 2021 Players List: Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab) complete players list, squad

Updated: February 18, 2021 3:11:29 pm
IPL Punjab Kings (KXIP) Team 2021 Players List: Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab) released Glenn Maxwell for the Indian Premier League 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held between April and June. Also released by KXIP were West Indies all-rounder Sheldon Cottrell, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham, who underwent a surgery recently to treat an injured finger.
Kings XI Punjab saw an exponential rise from Rs 16.5 crore to Rs 53.2 crore
List of players retained– KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel
List of players released- Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.
