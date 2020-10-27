IPL: KXIP opener Mandeep Singh dedicates knock to late father

Mandeep Singh in action at UAE (Source: BCCI)

Two days after he lost his father Hardev Singh, Kings XI Punjab opener and Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh played an unbeaten knock of 66 runs off 56 balls to guide Kings XI Punjab to an eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL being played at UAE on Monday. Mandeep’s father Hardev Singh breathed his last on Friday night and on Saturday, Mandeep had played against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“This knock was very special. I am happy, I could do this today. My father always used to tell me that you should remain not out in the game. This knock is definitely for him. Whether I scored a hundred or not, he would always ask me ‘Why did you get out’. So definitely it’s a special knock,” said Singh after the match.

28-year-old Mandeep, who hails from Jalandhar, had joined the Kings XI Punjab camp at UAE two months ago while his father suffered from liver infection since last month and breathed his last at a Mohali hospital last Friday. Hardev Singh was a former athletics coach and district sports officer. On Monday, Mandeep smashed eight boundaries and two sixes and was involved in a 100-run partnership with Chris Gayle.

“I had a talk with skipper KL Rahul before the game. I opened in the previous game as well but my role was to score quicker. But I was not comfortable doing that. I told Rahul that if I could play my normal game, I will finish the game today. Even though I was batting slowly initially, I had the belief that I could pull off the match. Rahul is really happy about winning the game,” added Mandeep.

