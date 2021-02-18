IPL KKR Team 2021 Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders complete players list, squad

IPL KKR Team 2021 Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders have retained most of their core group from last season but can be expected to make a couple of bold moves on the market in the auction. There are 17 players on KKR’s roster ahead of the auction. They now have Rs 10.85 crore in their wallet.

LIVE | IPL Auction 2021

KKR have retained most of their key players like Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill, etc, while they have released Tom Banton, Chris Green, Siddesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddarth.

KKR Current Roster — Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.