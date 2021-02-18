scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Latest news

IPL KKR Team 2021 Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders complete players list, squad

IPL KKR Team Auction 2021 Players List, Squad: Kolkata Knight Riders have a wallet of Rs 10.85 crore for the auction.

By: Sports Desk |
February 18, 2021 2:57:47 pm
iplThe KKR managerial team at the 2020 IPL auction (IPL)

IPL KKR Team 2021 Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders have retained most of their core group from last season but can be expected to make a couple of bold moves on the market in the auction. There are 17 players on KKR’s roster ahead of the auction. They now have Rs 10.85 crore in their wallet.

LIVE |IPL Auction 2021

KKR have retained most of their key players like Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill, etc, while they have released Tom Banton, Chris Green, Siddesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddarth.

KKR Current Roster — Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India keep WTC final dream alive as England trip on Chepauk
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 18: Latest News