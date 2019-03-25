IPL helps young players learn the game, ways to handle pressure: Mandeep Singh

Cricketer Mandeep Singh, who is playing for Kings XI in the IPL series that started this week, tells The Indian Express about the importance of mental and physical strength for a sportsman

How did you get interested in cricket?

I do not remember when I got interested in cricket. I guess I was 5-years-old when I started watching and admiring Sachin Tendulkar. It is because of him that I fell in love with cricket. I remember, whenever I played cricket in my childhood, I used to think I have to become like Sachin (laughs).

What are the challenges you faced while trying to become a professional cricketer?

Lack of funds was a big challenge for me. My father was an athletics coach and he wanted his two sons to become doctors. My dream, however, was to become a cricketer. My father stopped my elder brother from playing cricket because he thought there is no future in sports as he himself was a sportsman. But my brother supported me and convinced our father to let me play cricket, reassuring my father that he would become a doctor. The next challenge was to pay my academy fee, but thanks to my father, he had some links in the academy and they waived my fee. I struggled but I never\ stopped and I kept my eyes on my goal.

How has IPL benefited the game?

I think IPL has benefited Indian cricket a lot. Indian cricket team is doing well in all formats of the game and ruling in the world of cricket. IPL has played a great role in that. At IPL, young players learn the game and the way to handle pressure. IPL has filled the gap between Ranji Trophy and Indian cricket team. Because of this platform, players now get a chance to show their talent and an opportunity to play and train with great players. Rest, people may have a different opinion, but I feel it has benefitted the game of cricket in India.

What was the usual career path for a cricketer before IPL started?

Before IPL, every player used to think that first we will play in the Ranji Trophy and then apply for a job, if they were not selected in the Indian cricket team. Now the story is entirely different. Lots of players are playing in IPL and they don’t think they have to search for a job. They focus entirely on cricket. Many players have even left their jobs for cricket now. They now hope that they will get a chance to grow in cricket via this platform.

Do you think, we as Indians give excessive importance to cricket vis-a-vis other sports?

It depends on individuals and how they see it. I think it is not bad if people love cricket more than other sports. I love football and hockey as well, but the passion for cricket is more. Every nation is passionate about a particular sport; England gave us the game of cricket but people there love football more.

What is the most important thing for becoming a good cricketer?

There are lots of important things for becoming a good cricketer. It a mix of everything and we cannot emphasise only a particular thing. Hard work is a must. Mental strength also plays an important role for you must know how to handle pressure. Players need to train regularly and work on their weak zones. You learn to handle pressure in practice and training sessions. I have seen many talented cricketers who do not practice a lot, which is not good.

What role does physical fitness play in your career?

Obviously, physical fitness is a big thing in our career. You need to build your stamina and be fit for each game you play. I had a back surgery in 2017, and had to work quite a lot after that to become fit again. If you see how Virat Kohli plays, you will notice he does not have more boundaries but singles and doubles, and that is because of fitness. Fitness is very important for consistency. In earlier times, only skills were thought to be the need of the game. But now, fitness is also an important requirement.

How many hours a day do you exercise?

Exercising daily is essential to keep fit. There is a lot of stuff I do daily like exercises for stability, mobility and core, especially after my back surgery. I workout for an hour in the gym everyday .

Your favorite place in Chandigarh?

I love going to Elante Mall, having a good meal and spending quality time with my wife.