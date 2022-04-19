From Chahal to Chandila: Watch Rajasthan Royals’ record of hattricks in IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have never had a fancied bowling attack in the Indian Premier League, but their bowlers have an uncanny ability to pick up hattricks in the IPL.

When Yuzvendra Chahal achieved the feat in the 17th over of the innings against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, he not only became the 22nd bowler to take a hat-trick in IPL but also the fifth RR bowler to achieve the milestone.

Many may remember him for the wrong reasons but Ajit Chandila, the young spinner was the first to scalp a hattrick for RR against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) in 2012.

Pravin Tambe, the stocky leg-spinner from Mumbai, claimed a unique hat-trick against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2014 clash in Ahmedabad. While the leg-spinner claimed three wickets, one of them came off a wide delivery, which basically meant that he picked up a two-ball hat-trick.

Shane Watson, hattrick went for Rajasthan Royals against SRH in 2014 went in vain as RR lost the low-scoring match at Motera’s Sardar Patel Stadium.

Shreyas Gopal claimed a hat-trick in a rain-hit match 5-over game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. His wickets included Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis.

Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40 in 4 overs) removed Venkatesh Iyer off his first delivery in the 17th over and then Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins off the fourth, fifth and sixth balls to completely turn the match on its head.

His outstanding effort handed RR a close seven-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night.