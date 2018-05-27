IPL 2018 Final Highlights CSK vs SRH As it happened: Shane Watson hundred wins third IPL title for CSK

IPL 2018 Final Highlights, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings are back and they are the champions. CSK claimed their third IPL title by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final of IPL 2018. Shane Watson scored 117* runs in the final and made the chase look too easy for his team. This is Chennai’s third IPL title. Chasing a target of 179 runs, CSK were led by Watson with others giving able support. made slow start to their chase of 179-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2018 Final in Mumbai. That pressure resulted in the wicket of Faf du Plessis but since then, Shane Watson and Suresh Raina have steadied the ship for CSK. SRH scored 178/6 in 20 overs. SRH were the table-toppers in the league stage while CSK were second. (IPL 2018 Home | IPL 2018 News | CSK vs SRH Full Scorecard | CSK vs SRH)
Indian Premier League, 2018Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14 June 2018
Chennai Super Kings 181/2 (18.3)
Sunrisers Hyderabad 178/6 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day - Final ) Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Final Highlights, CSK vs SRH at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Read IPL Final in Malyalam and the social buzz around it
Chennai Super Kings returned to IPL this season after a hiatus of two years, following the match-fixing scandal in 2015. The side retained most of their core members in the team, and showed the same form with which they left off. It is for the 7th time in 10 years that CSK have qualified for the final. Skipper MS Dhoni knows the importance of a title win after such a long wait, and will be eager to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. He has been in excellent form this season, along with Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and Suresh Raina. Faf du Plessis also showed form with the bat in the first Qualifier and CSK's batting united appears to be really strong. Sunrisers, on the other hand, will rely mostly on the destructive top order comprising of Shikhara Dhawan and Kane Williamson, along with the tremendous bowling unit which includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan.
Chennai Super Kings are the champions and they lift the trophy for the third time in IPL history as they beat SRH by 8 wickets. They did it in 2010 and 2011. Ambati Rayudu hits the winning runs as he gets a boundary through the covers but the win belongs to Shane Watson who played an innings that anchored his side to the win. Watson was roped in by CSK in this edition from RCB and what a massive win this is for CSK
Ambati Rayudu hit the winnings runs and here's what he has to say, "I was really fortunate to have such a season for Chennai. I worked really hard for it and am glad that I could hit the winning runs. Initially the wicket looked a little slow, it was damp, got much quicker and I am glad we could chase it down."
Shane Watson gets to his hundred with an easy single. This is his second IPL 2018 ton and this has been a brillaint knock under pressure. CSK lost early wicket in the chase but Watson kept his cool
Ambati Rayudu bring the required rate down to less than six an over with a maximum over covers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been brilliant today but Rayudu's form is something to watch out for
Another one from Shane Watson and this time it's Carlos Brathwaite at the receiving end. A back of a length delivery from Brathwaite and Watson sends it in the stands to move to 97
Suresh Raina has to go after his gloves kisses the ball and the wicket-keeper takes a good catch. Cralos Brathwaite bowled a short delivery and Raina just tried to pull that one but didn't connect well. He goes for 32
Shane Watson moves to 82 off 44 with a maximum. First It was a knuckle ball from Sandeep Sharma and Watson hammers that one away for a maximum. The Australian batsman follows it with another one and this time it has gone over cow corner. The third one went over the long on boundary
Chennai Super Kings are in cruise control in 179-run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It has been a brilliant partnership between Raina and Watson. Watso has been clinical after he got his eye in
Suresh Raina joins the party with Shane Watson and he dispatches his first maximum over long off boundary. CSK are going well in this run chase and need to carry this momentum forward
So we are in the final 10 overs of the Indian Premier League 2018 and CSK need 99 off 60 balls. They have nine wickets in hands with Watson and Raina out there in the middle. Watson meanwhile brings up his half century with a maximum
Shane Watson has taken on Siddarth Kaul in this over and he has been hammering the medium pace bowler all around the park. After 9 overs, CSK are 72/1 with Watson and Raina at the crease
Chennai Super Kings need a good and solid partnership to get over the line and a lot depends upon this pair. Watson looked under some pressure earlier in the innings but he is showing his class now
A brilliant flick hit from Shane Watson off Siddarth Kaul. He timed that shot with perfection and Watson is gaining back the momentum in Mumbai. He needs to stay at the crease till the end
This has been a good strat for Sunrisers Hyderabad except for the sixth over where Sandeep Sharma gave away few runs. The two bowlers gave just 20 runs in the first five overs
Sandeep Sharma finally has a wicket and it's a big one for SRH. Faf du Plessis has to depart for 10 as Sandeep takes a good catch off his own bowling. He tried to come down the track but that was a slower one from Sharma and Faf totally mis times that shot. CSK lose first for 16
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is showing his class. He has given 5 runs in 2 overs. Sandeep Sharma is also looking in good touch. He is asking questions from the batsmen with every delivery
Chennai Super Kings were in deep trouble the last time they faced Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the Qualifier 1, they had lost 6 wickets in chase of 148 but Faf du Plessis turned out to be their hero when he hit 72* in the chase to lead CSK to a win and the final. Can he take CSK to their third IPL title?
Chennai Super Kings begin the chase with Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. Bhuvneshwar Kumar begins the proceedings with the new ball and he is up for the task straight away. He starts with a maiden over
Sunrisers Hyderabad finished their innings at 178/6 after Brathwaite struck a six on the penultimate ball of the 20th over. SRH scored 10 runs in the last over bowled by Shardul Thakur. CSK need 179 to win their third IPL title. If they achieve the target, CSK will become the third team after MI to lift third IPL title but if SRH restrict the opposition, they would be the fourth team to win it more than once. SRH won in 2016.
Yusuf Pathan has been in brilliant touch in this game. He has hammered the bowlers all around the park and has moved to 41 in 21 balls. Wickets have gone down around Pathan but the right-hander has carried the momentum for SRH
Shakib al Hasan departed after an amazing grab by Suresh Raina off Dwayne Bravo and with this we head towards the second timeout of the innings. SRH are still in control at 133/4
Karn Sharma scalped the wicket of Kane Williamson but SRH are still in command with Shakib al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan at the crease. Williamson danced down the track on a tossed up delivery that went away from him and Dhoni completed the stumping
Shikhar Dhawan departs after getting clenaed up by Ravindra Jadeja for 26. The left-hander was looking good but missed a sweep stroke on a straight delivery and it eventually dismantled the wood work behind him
Kane Williamson ends the 8th over with a maximum and we have the first strategic timeout of the final. Dwyane Bravo had kept Shikhar Dhawan silent on the first four deliveries. He pitched the ball in perfect areas and Dhawan failed to read the line and length. But Williamson's form is such that you can't really help. He smacks a boundary through covers and then puts a low full toss away ro fine leg boundary for a six. PURE CLASS from the New Zealand skipper
Sunrisers Hyderabad have started the innings in a decent manner. They have scored 42 losing the wicket of Goswami who was sent back in the hut for 5 after getting run out. Meanwhile Kane Williamson has become the fifth player to score 700 IPL run in one edition. CHris Gayle, Mike Hussey, David Warner and Virat Kohli have achieved the feat before him. Kohli holds the record of maximum number of runs in a single season. He scored 973 in 2016 season
For ball by ball updates of the summit clash between Chennsai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad visit CSK vs SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad have started to accelerate and it's the man in form Kane Williamson. He first smacked Chahar for a six over backward square leg boundary and has now hit him for a boundary
Chennai Super Kings have the first wicket and this is a big one. Shreevats Goswami departs for 5 after getting run out by Karn Sharma.
Sunrisers Hyderabad begin the proceedings. They are 6/0 with Shreevats Goswami and Shikhar Dhawan at the crease. Chahar got a wicket on the very first delivery of the match in the last encounter but this time he starts with a no ball. SRH lost to CSK in the qualifier match
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi
SRH XI: S Dhawan, S Goswami, K Williamson, S Al Hasan, D Hooda, Y Pathan, C Brathwaite, R Khan, B Kumar, S Kaul, Sandeep Sharma
Chenai Super Kings won the toss and they have elected to bowl first. There was a slight confusion during the toss about the call but CSK will be bowling first.
We are all set for the final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner has a special message for his Sunrisers side!
//www.instagram.com/embed.js
Who do you have as favourites for the final? CSK or SRH?
Before the players go through the paces and the toss takes place, Bollywood celebrites will dazzle the lucky fans in attendance at the Wankhede. You can follow the closing ceremony live
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team news: Sunrisers Hyderabad put an end to a four match losing streak by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier. But issues persist. KKR were coasting in that contest until Rashid Khan turned things around. Given Hooda's lack of form, Manish Pandey could come in. Khaleel Ahmed was brought in but failed to make much of an impact while proving to be expensive. That could well see Sandeep Sharma back into the side
Dhoni was asked on Harbhajan in the press-conference on Saturday. And he had an epic response. Kane Williamson, sitting alongside, chimed in too!
Chennai Super Kings Team news: CSK have been a strong unit and have a well-set side that has reached the final with little fuss. Harbhajan Singh didn't get to bowl in the last game but expect him to be more involved now. Karn Sharma may come in should CSK look to bolster the spin options. However, it seems unlikely to tinker at this stage.
Have a question about the IPL Final? We have you covered. Still have some questions? Send it our way on @IExpressSports on Twitter or our Facebook page
RCB skipper Virat Kohli isn't here and he's unfortunately not going to play for Surrey either but India captain is working towards getting fit for England. His fitness test is on June 15