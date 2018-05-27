IPL 2018 Final Highlights CSK vs SRH As it happened: Shane Watson hundred wins third IPL title for CSK

IT'S ALL OVER

Chennai Super Kings are the champions and they lift the trophy for the third time in IPL history as they beat SRH by 8 wickets. They did it in 2010 and 2011. Ambati Rayudu hits the winning runs as he gets a boundary through the covers but the win belongs to Shane Watson who played an innings that anchored his side to the win. Watson was roped in by CSK in this edition from RCB and what a massive win this is for CSK

Ambati Rayudu hit the winnings runs and here's what he has to say, "I was really fortunate to have such a season for Chennai. I worked really hard for it and am glad that I could hit the winning runs. Initially the wicket looked a little slow, it was damp, got much quicker and I am glad we could chase it down."