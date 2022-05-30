scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Must Read

IPL Final: Hardik showed eagerness to learn as captain, engaged with all of his teammates, says Kirsten

Kirsten, who coached India to the 2011 World Cup title, was all praise for Hardik who excelled both as skipper and player in the team's very first season.

By: PTI | Ahmedabad |
Updated: May 30, 2022 9:24:49 am
Hardik PandyaGujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya with the trophy. (IPL)

Hardik Pandya’s eagerness to learn as captain and his ability to effectively engage with his teammates contributed massively to Gujrat Titans’ title-winning run on IPL debut, said team mentor Gary Kirsten on Sunday.

Kirsten, who coached India to the 2011 World Cup title, was all praise for Hardik who excelled both as skipper and player in the team’s very first season.

“He has been fantastic, I’ve looked working with him. He’s a high-profile player in India but he’s incredibly humble, wanting to learn as a leader and engage with his players which I thing is really, really important. He’s tried to help the youngsters, he’s come in and played a different responsibility,” he told the IPL host broadcaster.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On his experience, the South Africa said: “You never stop learning as a coach, every IPL is a learning experience, that’s what I enjoy. I’ve loved working with Ashish (Nehra), he’s really strong tactically – trying to put a gameplan together on the fly is not easy.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?
Explained: Eight years of Modi GovtPremium
Explained: Eight years of Modi Govt
Shyam Saran at Idea Exchange: ‘China made a wrong bet… whichever way you...Premium
Shyam Saran at Idea Exchange: ‘China made a wrong bet… whichever way you...
Deepening Tata synergy: Air India onboards senior Vistara executivesPremium
Deepening Tata synergy: Air India onboards senior Vistara executives
More Premium Stories >>

“There are so many variable in each game, but what I’ve enjoyed has been the responsibility players have taken to win games for us,” he said.

The team won games from tough situations and that became its hallmark.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“You’re looking for good balance, good depth in the auction but most importantly you’re looking for players who can do different roles, the one thing we’ve learnt with Ashish is finding guys who were versatile, and at 4, 5 and 6 – we’ve got that.

“We all got energy out of it, we’ve had a great bowling attack – through the end we went a bowler strong and a batter light, but we were always confident, just to get good balance in the team,” Kirsten said when asked about contributions from a variety of players over the course of the season.

Wriddhiman Saha, who did well as an opener, said the team proved its critics wrong.

“This is my fifth final and the second final I have won, someone said our team was not good after the auctions, but we proved them wrong,” he said.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

David Miller, who enjoyed his best ever IPL, was overjoyed.

“It’s been a phenomenal journey, finishing it at the back end was a special feeling, but it has been a collective effort, everyone has stuck up their hand and performed well,” said Miller.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

ipl gujarat
IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat win IPL title in fairytale debut season
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 30: Latest News