IPL Final 2022: ‘Hardik Pandya – a leader of men’

Newcomer Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League at its first attempt on Sunday with allrounder Hardik Pandya leading his team to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final.

Pandya grabbed 3/17 with impeccable medium-fast bowling to restrict Rajasthan to 130/9 after Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat.

Pandya then made a crucial 34 off 30 balls as Gujarat reached 133-3 in 18.1 overs in front of a raucous crowd of more than 100,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Opening batter Shubman Gill top-scored with an unbeaten 45 and sealed the memorable win with a six off Obed McCoy over deep square leg.

Pandya’s superb bowling in the middle overs derailed Rajasthan’s bid for a second IPL title since winning the inaugural edition in 2008. Jos Buttler made only 39 off 35 balls but still finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 863 runs, and Samson scored 14, before both fell to Pandya.

Here are the best reactions from the match –

What a dream debut season for Gujarat Titans. @hardikpandya7 has been absolutely brilliant as a leader and player. This has been a fantastic IPL and great to see a new champion. Jos Buttler was in a league of his own and Rajasthan Royals can be proud of their season. #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/dnTKOoAO4K — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2022

GT @gujarat_titans showed us what it takes to win the world’s toughest T20 championship.Being debutants, they never let the pressure affect their superlative performance. Great leadership from @hardikpandya7 &

many congratulations to @Gary_Kirsten #AshishNehra. Enjoy the trophy! — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 29, 2022

What a brilliant first season for @gujarat_titans Big big congratulations to the captain @hardikpandya7 and the team. #IPL2022 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 29, 2022

Every match they played they got a new hero. Stuff of dreams for a franchise playing their first season. Many congratulations @gujarat_titans! #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/9LtuqYqpAM — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 29, 2022

Gujarat Titans. Ufff…what a rocket season. Hardik Pandya producing a stellar effort in the grand finale. Found different match winners in different games…what a season. 🥳👏🤩 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 29, 2022

Party kithhe karni ae hun, Nehra ji? Garbe de naal bhangra vi karange. BIG CONGRATULATIONS @gujarat_titans CHAMPIONS #IPL2022 Commendable play throughout the tournament. Kudos to the captain @hardikpandya7 and the team 👏 👏 Great innings at the big stage @ShubmanGill 👏 pic.twitter.com/2qWmDtIwnf — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 29, 2022

To all fans all over the world and you’ll make this tournament what it is . Thanks to everyone involved for absorbing n enjoying every match in the tournament and making it a grand success. Thanks @BCCI @IPL #WhatATournament #BestInTheWorld — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 29, 2022

Fantastic achievement for a new franchise … If India need a captain in a couple of years I wouldn’t look past @hardikpandya7 … Well done Gujurat .. #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 29, 2022

Chahal ended up with 27 wickets in the tournament when Pandya was caught in the slips in the 14th over.

David Miller (32 not out) and Gill comfortably took Gujarat to the winning target.

(with reuters inputs)