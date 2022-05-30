scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
IPL Final 2022: 'Hardik Pandya – a leader of men'

Hardik Pandya bagged 3/17 before making a crucial 34 off 30 balls as Gujarat reached chased down the total with ease in front of a raucous crowd of more than 100,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

By: Sports Desk |
May 30, 2022 12:59:42 am
Hardik Pandya, IPL, GTHardik Pandya’s superb bowling in the middle overs derailed Rajasthan’s bid for a second IPL title since winning the inaugural edition. (Source: iplt20.com)

Newcomer Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League at its first attempt on Sunday with allrounder Hardik Pandya leading his team to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final.

Pandya grabbed 3/17 with impeccable medium-fast bowling to restrict Rajasthan to 130/9 after Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat.

Pandya then made a crucial 34 off 30 balls as Gujarat reached 133-3 in 18.1 overs in front of a raucous crowd of more than 100,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.



Opening batter Shubman Gill top-scored with an unbeaten 45 and sealed the memorable win with a six off Obed McCoy over deep square leg.

Pandya’s superb bowling in the middle overs derailed Rajasthan’s bid for a second IPL title since winning the inaugural edition in 2008. Jos Buttler made only 39 off 35 balls but still finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 863 runs, and Samson scored 14, before both fell to Pandya.

Here are the best reactions from the match –

Chahal ended up with 27 wickets in the tournament when Pandya was caught in the slips in the 14th over.

David Miller (32 not out) and Gill comfortably took Gujarat to the winning target.

(with reuters inputs)

