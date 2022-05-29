scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Must Read

IPL Final 2022, GT vs RR Live Streaming: When and Where to watch?

IPL 2022 Match Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Check Live Streaming Today: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 29, 2022 3:16:33 pm
R AshwinIPL 2022 GT vs RR Live Match Online: The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 8 pm IST. (IPL)

IPL Final 2022, GT vs RR Live streaming: When IPL started over two months back, nobody would have believed that two captains walking out for toss in the title clash will be Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson. Two leaders, who are minefields of talent in their own right, one team that has made a mockery of all betting odds and the other trying to complete a cycle that started 15 summers back, IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is about this and much more.

At what time does Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Final start?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 8 pm IST.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

When is the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Final?

Best of Express Premium

Why I fell in love with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio despite its sho...Premium
Why I fell in love with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio despite its sho...
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...Premium
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...
The Sunday Profile: Father, son and ‘holy suits’Premium
The Sunday Profile: Father, son and ‘holy suits’
Tavleen Singh writes: India must choosePremium
Tavleen Singh writes: India must choose
More Premium Stories >>

The IPL 2022 Final match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 29, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals IPL Final?

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Final?

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Andrew Symonds, Andrew Symonds dead, Andrew Symonds no more, Andrew Symonds dies, Andrew Symonds career, Andrew Symonds batting
Andrew Symonds dies: Big-hitting cricket star’s moments in pics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 29: Latest News