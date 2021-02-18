IPL DC Team 2021 Players List: Delhi Capitals complete players list, squad

IPL DC Team 2021 Players List: Delhi Capitals are one of the sides to have not released too many players before the auction. Most first-team players have been retained and there may be only slight changes made to the roster at this year’s auction.

Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande are some of the players to have been released by the Delhi franchise, which finished second in the group stage of last year’s tournament.

Delhi Capitals current roster — Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams.