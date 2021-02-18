IPL CSK Team 2021 Players List: Chennai Super Kings complete players list, squad

IPL CSK Team 2021 Players List: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to be one of the biggest bidders in the auction. They have released some of the old guard, thus ensuring they will feature some new faces in the 2021 IPL.

While MS Dhoni and his deputy Suresh Raina are among those who have been retained, the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh have had their associations ended. Shane Watson’s retirement has also opened up a spot in the CSK team.

CSK current roster – MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.