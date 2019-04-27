Walk in the Chepauk for MI

The first ball that Rohit Sharma faced after Mumbai Indians were sent in was an outswinger from Deepak Chahar. Rohit’s feet barely moved, although a thick edge gave him a boundary. As usual, he was taking time to get into the groove. Chahar suffers from inconsistency in line and length and when he bowled short on leg stump a few overs later, the Mumbai Indians captain made a nice pivot and pulled it to the fine leg boundary. From that point onwards, Rohit’s batting changed.

The conditions didn’t allow him to be over-aggressive. Rohit picked the right balls to hit. Harbhajan Singh tossed one up a little and Rohit danced down the track and sent it into the stands over deep mid-wicket. Harbhajan pushed one through, and Rohit once again stepped out and collected a maximum over the straight boundary. It was top-class batting.

That Evin Lewis was playing a lovely hand at the other end allowed Rohit to go at his own pace. Lewis straightway took the attack to Imran Tahir, taking a four and a six off the leggie. Rohit attacked Tahir in his final over. After back-to-back fours, the leg-spinner shortened his length. Rohit was already out of his ground and had to adjust. He decided to just glove it past the ‘keeper for a single. It also took him to his first half-century of this IPL season. He rounded off the over with a six.

His 67 off 48 balls and a 75-run second wicket stand with Lewis proved to be the difference between the two sides, as Mumbai Indians breached fortress Chepauk, winning by 46 runs after posting 155/4. Hardik Pandya’s 23 not out and a 17-run last over during Mumbai Indians’ innings – a joint effort by Hardik and Kieron Pollard – deserves an honourable mention. Super Kings missed MS Dhoni, who was out the game due to fever.

“It was a massive boost that he (Dhoni) wasn’t around, because his presence does a lot for their team. When you don’t have Dhoni, when they are chasing the score, then it becomes difficult for them,” Rohit said after collecting the Man of the Match award. About his batting, he said: “I was getting 30s and 40s but not getting half-centuries. At no point was I worried about my form because I was hitting the ball well. I knew the day will come, and I guess today was the day.”

Santner and Krunal

Mitchell Santner played this game because Ravindra Jadeja was indisposed. An excess of spin riches allowed Super Kings a like-for-like replacement. The Kiwi left-arm spinner made a serious impact. It was because of him, Super Kings could initiate the spin-choke on a day when Imran Tahir leaked runs.

Santner came in the 11th over, but his first over didn’t raise the alarm. Rohit played a lovely square drive off a half-volley. Santner conceded eight runs in his first over. He started to make inroads from his second over onwards. A full delivery on the leg stump accounted for Lewis. It was delivered a little slower through the air, which deceived the well-set batsman. In his next over, an away-goer completely flummoxed Hardik Pandya. The ball pitched on the middle, turned sharply and missed the off stump by a coat of varnish. Pandya didn’t have a clue. But he stayed till the end and hurt the opponents with his final over slog.

Santner would cherish Rohit’s dismissal, the way he beat the batsman in the air. A delivery full on the leg stump induced Rohit into a big hit. The latter accepted the challenge and went through the shot. Just that he played it a tad early. Murali Vijay took the catch at long-on. Not many bowlers can do this to Rohit, when he is past his half-century. After starting off with an eight-run over, Santner conceded only five runs in next three and took two wickets. It was an excellent performance, a helpful pitch notwithstanding.

Krunal Pandya was Mumbai Indians’ response to Super Kings’ Santner. The hosts were touching nine runs per over inside Powerplay despite losing Shane Watson and Suresh Raina to soft dismissals. Vijay, in his first match of this IPL, was scratchy apart from a wristy flick for four followed by a straight six against Hardik. Krunal came and castled Ambati Rayudu. A stand-by for the World Cup, Rayudu couldn’t read the arm-ball.

Another arm-ball, a slower one, saw Kedar Jadhav go for a cut shot, chopping it on to the stumps in the process. Given that the ball was gripping and Rohit had kept a slip, it was smart thinking from Krunal to use the arm-ball to good effect. Two wickets for seven runs in his first three overs broke Super Kings’ middle-order. It also cancelled out the Santner effect.