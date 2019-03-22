IPL 2019: The best batting performances in the IPL over the years

In the first match of the Indian Premier League, on a cloudy evening in Bengaluru, Brendom McCullum showed just what kind of performances could be expected from batsmen in the tournament. The New Zealander smashed an unbeaten 158 of 73 balls and got the tournament off to a flying start. Over the past 11 years there have been similar performances from batsmen from different nations, all of them memorable.

Here are the best batting performances from each season of the IPL:

2018: Rishabh Pant 128* against Sunrisers Hyderabad

In May 2018, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant etched his name in the record books as he surpassed Murali Vijay’s knock of 127 runs to become the highest scoring Indian in the IPL. Coming out to bat in a difficult situation, Pant revived his team with a century that was smashed in just 56 deliveries. He finished off the inning at 128* off 63 balls, which included 15 fours and 7 sixes.

However, Pant’s heroics went in vain as Delhi eventually lost the contest by 9 wickets.

2017: David Warner 126 against Kolkata Knight Riders

Leading from the front, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner played a match-winning knock of 126 runs from 59 balls to help his team post an imposing 209/3 in their respective 20 overs. His whirlwind century, which included 10 fours and 8 sixes, guided his team a comfortable 48 run victory.

2016: AB de Villiers 129* against Gujarat Lions

Bangalore may have never won the title, but the team has no shortage of star batsmen who can take apart any bowling attack on their day. On May 14, 2016, both AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli smashed centuries and added 229 runs for the second wicket. The Indian skipper was dismissed for 102 but the damage was already done. De Villiers’ 129 and Kohli’s 102 helped Bangalore post a 248-run target.

In response, Gujarat Lions were bundled out on 104 in 18.4 overs.

2015: AB de Villiers 133* against Mumbai Indians

It was another swashbuckling show by both Kohli and De Villiers as the duo added 215 for the second wicket helping Bangalore post a mammoth 235/1. While the Indian skipper remained unbeaten on 82, the South African went on to smash 133 off just 59 deliveries. His innings included 19 fours and 4 sixes. In response, Mumbai managed to score just 196.

2014: Virender Sehwag 122 against Chennai Super Kings

Former India opener Virender Sehwag ensured fans weren’t deprived of entertainment as he smashed 58-ball 122 which powered Punjab to a mammoth 226 for 6. His innings included 8 sixes and 12 fours. No team had chased down such a stiff target but CSK led by Suresh Raina showed signs of resilience as they produced a brilliant fightback. The left-handed batsman raced to second fastest fifty in IPL in just 16 balls, but Chennai could only manage 202/7 as Punjab eventually won the contest by 24 runs, to progress to the finals for the first time.

2013: Chris Gayle 175* against Pune Warriors India

Chris Gayle’s unbeaten knock of 175 runs against Pune Warriors still remains the highest individual score by a batsman in the history of IPL. The powerful-hitter from West Indies took just 30 balls to go past a hundred runs. He went on to score an unbeaten 175 off 66 balls, which included 13 fours and 17 sixes, and steered his team to an imposing total of 263/5. In response, Pune Warriors could only manage 133/9.

2012: Chris Gayle 128* against Delhi Daredevils

It was a dominant display by the Caribbean batsman as he smashed 128 off 62 balls, and helped his team post 215/1. With this knock, the left-handed batsman also became the first player to score over 700 runs in a single edition of IPL.

2011: Paul Valthaty 120* against Chennai Super Kings

Paul Valthaty was unbeaten at 120 runs off 63 balls as Kings XI Punjab chased down a target of 189 in 19.1 overs. Valthaty’s strike rate was 190.47 and his innings included 19 fours and two sixes.

2010: Murali Vijay 127 against Rajasthan Royals

Murali Vijay, who’s best known for playing Test cricket, launched a brutal assault on Rajasthan Royals in the 2010 edition. The batsman struck 11 fours and 8 sixes as he scored 127 runs off 56 deliveries to help his side post 246/5. Despite a fightback, Royals eventually lost the contest by 23 runs.

2009: Manish Pandey 114* against Deccan Chargers

Manish Pandey became the first Indian to score a century in IPL with this innings. He scored a brilliant 114 runs off 73 balls and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore post 170/4. His innings included 10 fours and four sixes.

2008: Brendon McCullum 158 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Brendon McCullum gave the IPL a rollicking start as he smashed an unbeaten 158 runs off just 73 balls in the inaugural match of the tournament. The potent pair of Praveen Kumar and Zaheer Khan failed to stop the Kiwi batsman from playing his shots as the ball traveled at almost every corner at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting with a strike rate of 216.43, McCullum’s inning featured 10 fours and 13 sixes as he helped KKR post 222/3 in their 20 overs. In response, the entire Bangalore team was dismissed before they could even cross the three-figure mark.