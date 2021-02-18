IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates: Eight teams battle on the table in Chennai

IPL 2021 Player Auction Live: The auction is being held in Chennai.

IPL 2021 Players Auction Live Updates: A total of 292 players have been enlisted for the shortened auctions — 164 of them Indian and 125 overseas. There will also be three associate players in the auction.

With 61 slots across eight franchises up for grabs, Royal Challengers Bangalore has the maximum, 11 vacancies, to fill with a purse of Rs 35.4 crore while Sunrisers Hyderabad has only three slots available with Rs 10.75 crore in its kitty.

The highest purse available is with Anil Kumble coached ‘Punjab Kings’, formerly Kings XI Punjab, which has Rs 53.20 crore available for spending on nine spots.

With the IPL back in India after being held in the UAE last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus will be on big-hitters as well as slow bowlers