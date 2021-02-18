IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates: Eight teams battle on the table in Chennai

IPL 2021 Players Auction Live Updates: A total of 292 players have been enlisted for the shortened auctions — 164 of them Indian and 125 overseas. There will also be three associate players in the auction.
With 61 slots across eight franchises up for grabs, Royal Challengers Bangalore has the maximum, 11 vacancies, to fill with a purse of Rs 35.4 crore while Sunrisers Hyderabad has only three slots available with Rs 10.75 crore in its kitty.
The highest purse available is with Anil Kumble coached ‘Punjab Kings’, formerly Kings XI Punjab, which has Rs 53.20 crore available for spending on nine spots.
With the IPL back in India after being held in the UAE last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus will be on big-hitters as well as slow bowlers
INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.
At 15:00 IST on Thursday (February 18), the IPL Auction 2021 will kickoff at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai where eight teams will battle on the table. In an ideal scenario, this auction would have been a full-fledged one but due to the coronavirus pandemic and the proposal of the new team(s) coming in for the 2022 season, this will be a 'mini' auction with just 292 players (164 Indian, 125 overseas and 3 Associate) going under the hammer. Stay tuned for more live updates.